Power Moves: Michael Tyner emphasizes connection between equality and economic development in Alabama’s Port City

Michael Tyner is one of the city of Mobile‘s LGBTQ liaisons. He is excited to share the positive impact of this new role on the community, and on local and state economic development.

“We’re advocating for the community in ways we didn’t even realize that we could advocate for,” Tyner said.

“By bringing the MEI (Municipal Equality Index) scores up within not only our city but in the state of Alabama, it helps with economic development. It brings other companies into the cities, into the state of Alabama,” he said.

Mobile LGBTQ liaisons are helping establish a precedent for other communities across the state.

“We were able to be that group to start the process and hopefully other cities will follow the same pattern that we have been able to follow, and that our city officials have allowed us to follow. Hopefully other city officials will see the importance of what this means, and make everyone, as we say here in Mobile, One Mobile.”

Hear more from Tyner in our Power Moves interview.

Power Moves: Michael Tyner makes the connection between economy and equality in Mobile, Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.