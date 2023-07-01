Recipe: Spiced Grilled Peaches

Are you a fan of peach cobbler, or anything peachy? Well, let me tell you, my house is filled with peach lovers, including myself. We absolutely love peaches. We love them so much that we like to visit our local Peach Park every chance we get.

The Peach Park is tons of fun. There’s fresh produce, cute little decorative items and a cafeteria that sells the best peach cobbler. They like to serve it with a side of peach ice cream, and, boy, is it good. I’ve tried to recreate this dessert, but I failed big time. I decided to try something a little easier, like Spiced Grilled Peaches.

Anytime we grill, I like to add some fresh fruit in the mix. I’ve grilled pineapples, apples and peaches. If you haven’t tried grilled fruit yet, you’re truly missing out. It reminds me of a nice warm pie, but without all of the crust. For these Spiced Grilled Peaches, I kept it very simple.

I seasoned the peaches with my favorite five-spice seasoning blend and added a sprinkle of sugar. I laid them on the grill, face down, until they had these nice little grill marks on them. If you don’t want to grill these little critters outside, try using this stovetop grill (it’s my fave). Once they were done, I devoured them instantly. My favorite way to enjoy these Spiced Grilled Peaches is with a dollop of vanilla ice cream or Greek yogurt and a sprinkle of pecans. Yum.

Spiced Grilled Peaches

Serves: 12

Ingredients

6 peaches, halved

2 tablespoons Five-Spice Seasoning

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

Preheat grill. In a large bowl, add Five-Spice Seasoning, peaches, sugar and olive oil. Toss until peaches are coated evenly. Place peaches on the grill, flesh side down, for about 3 to 5 minutes. Turn over and grill for about 1 minute. Peaches should have grill marks, but still be slightly firm to hold their shape. Remove peaches from grill and enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.