Scott Martin: Sizzling heat for Alabama with a few strong to severe storms

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING AND HEAT ADVISORIES: An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. for locations along and west of I-65, as the heat index will top out in the 108- to 113-degree range. A heat advisory continues until 9 p.m. for the eastern half of the state, with heat index values there ranging from 104 to 108 degrees.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JULY: Wow! This year has flown by. For today, hot and humid will be the story, but we’ll have enough instability, along with boundaries moving in from the north, that scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. A few storms may become strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail as the main threats.

As of 10 p.m. Friday night, the Storm Prediction Center has all the Tennessee Valley and the top row of counties in the northern parts of central Alabama in a slight risk of severe storms (level 2 of 5), while much of the rest of central Alabama is in a marginal risk (level 1). Highs will range from 96 to 101 degrees.

Sunday will be another hot day, but we will start to see a slow decline in these scorching temperatures. Heat advisories may be extended in size and time, but we might not see another excessive heat warning. We’ll have a small chance of scattered afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms with highs ranging from 94 to 99 degrees.

MONDAY AND INDEPENDENCE DAY: The upper ridge that has been in control of our weather and causing the “heat bubble” over Alabama will be breaking down as a trough begins to approach the Tennessee Valley on Monday. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible with highs in the lower to mid 90s. July 4 looks pretty much the same, with the daytime highs dipping a little cooler. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible with highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

THE THREE-DAY WORK WEEK: Another weak trough will approach and move into the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday. That will bring an increase to our rain chances, with scattered to numerous showers and storms likely. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the mid 90s. The weather won’t change much Thursday and Friday. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be likely, especially for the afternoon to evening. Highs on both days will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

TROPICS: As of 7 p.m. Friday, a broad area of low pressure continued to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms about a hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. The system is forecast to move generally north-northeastward at about 10 mph during the next couple of days, and development into a tropical or subtropical cyclone is not expected due to strong upper-level winds. Formation chance through seven days is near zero.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip-current forecasts for the beaches from Dauphin Island to Panama City Beach, Florida, on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

ON THIS DATE IN 1989: Showers and thunderstorms associated with the low pressure system that was once Tropical Storm Allison continued to drench parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and eastern Texas. Late-night thunderstorms produced 12.58 inches of rain at Biloxi, Mississippi, in six hours, and 10.73 inches at Gulfport, Mississippi. Flooding in Mississippi over the first six days of the month caused $55 million damage.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.