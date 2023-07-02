Growing Alabama to support improvements at Wiregrass industrial park

Thanks to the Growing Alabama program, the Industrial Development Board (IDB) of the city of Dothan is receiving $1 million in grant funding to assist in making infrastructure improvements to the Napier Field Industrial Park.

The Alabama Renewal Commission recently approved the IDB’s application for support from the Growing Alabama program, which is administered by the Alabama Department of Commerce. Planned infrastructure improvements for the 87-acre Napier Field Industrial Park include the construction of a new entrance road to the park, turn lanes, water and sewer lines and drainage improvements. Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.

“The Growing Alabama program was designed to accelerate the development of industry-ready sites in the state, so this investment to facilitate improvements at the Napier Field Industrial Park illustrates how this program is supposed to work,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “To maintain our competitiveness, it’s critical that we expand the inventory and quality of speed-to-market sites available for projects.”

Leveraging teamwork

The infrastructure improvements are being made possible by the financial support from the city of Dothan Commission and the Houston County Commission. Alabama Power, Southeast Gas and Dothan Utilities are serving the park as utility providers.

“It is great to see the Growing Alabama Tax Credit making a true difference in Southeast Alabama,” state Sen. Donnie Chesteen and state Rep. Paul Lee said in a joint statement. “The renewal of the state’s economic incentives, also known as the Game Plan, takes a proactive approach to economic development, and we are excited to see our region of the state benefit from it.”

Mayor Mark Saliba said it’s imperative that the Dothan region be able to offer quality sites with appropriate infrastructure to support future industrial projects.

“It is critical for our County Commission to continue to work alongside the city of Dothan Commission to advance our region by maintaining site-ready property,” said Brandon Shoupe, chairman of the Houston County Commission.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.