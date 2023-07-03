Elevate Grants now available from the Alabama Power Foundation

Beginning today, the Alabama Power Foundation is accepting applications for its 2023 Elevate Grants, designed to strengthen and empower nonprofits by providing resources and tools that can help them better serve their communities. Through the grants, the foundation works hand in hand with these organizations as they tackle unmet needs and expand their reach throughout Alabama.

“We are proud to partner with these nonprofits as they work to make a difference in the lives of all Alabamians,” said Staci Brown Brooks, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “Progress requires teamwork and cooperation. With all of us working together toward the same goal, we can move our state toward a brighter tomorrow.”

The foundation will award grants of up to $10,000 to 10 nonprofits across the state. The grants will focus on initiatives and programs that fit into the following categories:

Educational advancement: Supporting equitable programs that advance learning for adults, children, families and communities, and capacity-building for nonprofits through professional development or certifications, providing staff with the skills needed to operate programs more efficiently and effectively.

Civic and community development: Providing assistance with programs that promote workforce development, criminal justice, economic empowerment and quality of life.

Arts and cultural enrichment: Supporting cultural programs and expressions of creativity.

Health and human services: Enhancing equitable programs in health, medicine and welfare that support the well-being of people statewide.

Environmental stewardship: Supporting conservation, beautification and sustainable practices that benefit the environment and Alabama’s biological diversity.

On Sept. 28-29, the foundation will host its 2023 Elevate Conference for nonprofits, community and national partners, and key stakeholders. The Montgomery event, held in person for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature general sessions and panel discussions, as well as hands-on learning for nonprofits. The conference is also an opportunity for networking and fellowship among nonprofit and community leaders, helping broaden communications and strengthen relationships among grantees.

The deadline to submit applications for the 2023 Elevate Grant program is July 28. To learn more about Elevate Grants and the Alabama Power Foundation, visit powerofgood.com.

The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to empowering communities, bridging the gaps of inequity and improving the quality of life for all Alabamians. Funded by shareholder dollars, the foundation provides philanthropic support to Alabama communities, nonprofits and educational institutions.