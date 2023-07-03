Finalists in latest Alabama Launchpad pitch competition to square off in Auburn

Eleven finalists have been selected for the latest round of Alabama Launchpad, the long-running competition for aspiring entrepreneurs and business startups.

The finalists will compete for a combined $75,000 at a public finale scheduled for August.

Alabama Launchpad, a program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), features entrepreneurs in two stages of development: those in the concept stage, which are usually pre-revenue, and those in the early seed stage, looking to accelerate the growth of their existing businesses. According to Pitchbook, Alabama Launchpad is the state’s most active early seed funding source.

“We’re thrilled to provide Alabama Launchpad’s Cycle 2 2023 finalists with robust mentorship from an expert lineup of business leaders and experts,” Miller Girvin, EDPA executive vice president of Innovation & Talent, said in a news release.

“By providing critical funding and support to startups at the concept and early seed stages, Launchpad is building a sustainable pipeline of innovation and job creation in Alabama, which can transform the economic landscape of the state,” Girvin said.

This latest cycle is presented in partnership with Innovate Alabama. To date, Alabama Launchpad has funded 114 startups and invested more than $6.1 million in nondilutive funding. Its winning companies have a combined post-money valuation of over $1 billion and have generated more than 1,300 jobs across the state.

Below are the 11 finalists, selected from a field of 32 applications, representing eight Alabama cities and towns. Three of the companies are from Auburn, the host location of this cycle’s competition.

The five concept stage companies competing for $25,000 are:

CheckMySpot Inc., a telehealth app designed to promote early detection of skin cancer. Users upload cell phone images of a single skin lesion. The app’s dermatology providers review the photo within 24-48 hours and, if needed, expedite a referral to the user’s dermatologist or one nearby.

NanoPrintek Inc., introducing the world’s first dry nano printer that transforms the way electronics are printed. The first-of-its-kind sustainable and supply chain resilient technology allows pure, multimaterial, multifunctional and hybrid materials printing on demand.

SwiftTrax LLC, building innovative tech solutions for the trucking industry in an easy-to-use, automated and modular format. No new programs to download, no manual data entry, no stress on the driver’s side – just improved efficiencies.

The Gathering Lab, a new way to make human connections, removing many of the barriers placed on consumers who hope to build strong, meaningful networks. It matches diverse groups of 8-12 people based on similar interests, values and goals, and invites them to have dinner together in a way that’s designed for authentic connection.

VivoSphere LLC, creating more human-like tissue and tissue-engineering solutions for more human-like drug response, reducing false positive drug candidates at early stages to avoid costly failure during the clinical stage.

The six companies in the early seed stage, competing for $50,000, are:

Autonoma Inc., creating autonomous vehicle (AV) simulation and validation tools. Autonoma’s technology combines an AV simulator with high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless communications to allow a real vehicle to “see” a virtual environment around it. This allows for a safer transition from simulation to on-road operation and is much cheaper and more efficient than current validation methods.

BluTapp, an innovative personal device enabling the remote treatment of anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and trauma. Designed as a tool for clinicians and a self-guided treatment for consumers, BluTapp lowers the barriers to evidence-based mental health treatment.

CharIT LLC, a financial technology software company modernizing a great charitable giving tool by building it on modern technology and marketing it to the masses in a simple, smart and social way.

CROUX, a former Alabama Launchpad concept stage winner, connects talent with flexible work opportunities. Formed by founders from the hospitality industry, CROUX leans on the idea that the future of the industry starts with better treatment of its people through flexible work and fast payment.

Health OpX Inc., providing software that brings nonprofits technologically forward so they can report their impact to donors and partner with healthcare organizations. These partnerships transform nonprofits, such as food pantries, diaper banks, churches and more, into access points of care for underserved communities.

NIXA Inc., driving the future of sustainable energy by developing top-notch Level 2 electric vehicle supply equipment and pioneering the smart home ecosystem.

Alabama Launchpad’s Cycle 2 finale for 2023 is scheduled to take place at The Park at Auburn University on Aug. 17. To learn more and reserve tickets, click here.

Established in 2006, Alabama Launchpad is Alabama’s most active, early stage seed fund investor. Alabama Launchpad is made possible with support from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, the Alabama Department of Commerce, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Caring Foundation, Wells Fargo, Alabama Power Foundation and the Daniel Corp. Foundation. Learn more at alabamalaunchpad.com.

Innovate Alabama is Alabama’s first statewide public-private partnership focused on entrepreneurship, technology and innovation with a mission to help innovators grow roots in Alabama. Innovate Alabama is working to implement the initiatives and recommendations of the Alabama Innovation Commission report. Learn more at innovatealabama.org.