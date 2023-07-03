James Spann: Summer mix of sun, storms continues for Alabama through the week

RADAR CHECK: Showers and strong to severe thunderstorms continue across the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama at mid-afternoon; a flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Lawrence, Morgan and Madison counties, where some spots have received more than 2 inches of rain. Other scattered storms are developing over the rest of the state, and those are strong.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for the northern two-thirds of the state through the evening, as storms will continue to have potential for strong winds and hail. Expect the same conditions through the week, with morning sun and afternoon storms. The storms will be random and scattered, so it won’t rain everywhere, but where the storms form, they could produce strong winds and hail. Most (but not all) of the showers and storms will come from 2 until 9 p.m., and the odds of any one location seeing rain daily are 40-60%. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for partly sunny days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s — exactly what you expect in the summer in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: We will stick with a persistence forecast. That means a risk of random, scattered afternoon and evening storms daily; otherwise, partly sunny days and mostly fair nights with highs in the low 90s. TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: Up to 3 inches of rain caused flash flooding throughout Las Vegas. The main damage occurred to vehicles at Caesars Palace, with approximately 700 damaged or destroyed and several cars found miles away. North Las Vegas was hardest hit, with $3.5 million in damage. Two people drowned in the flood waters.

ON THIS DATE IN 2014: Hurricane Arthur made landfall at 3:15 UTC over North Carolina’s Shackleford Banks, positioned between Cape Lookout and Beaufort at Category 2 strength with winds of 100 mph. It was the earliest known hurricane to make landfall in North Carolina during the calendar year.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.