Alabama’s 103-year-old Romay Davis talks about an amazing life measured in more than just years

Romay Davis is celebrating her 103rd Independence Day, on her way to her 104th birthday in October.

The American Congressional Gold Medal recipient is no stranger to service to her country. She was a member of the U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion during World War II. The nearly all-Black women battalion was instrumental in getting a backlog of mail to soldiers on the front lines for a much-needed morale boost.

She has held government jobs, worked as a model, artist and designer, holds a master’s degree in technology and industrial education and is a second-degree black belt in Taekwondo – which she earned at the age of 73. She now calls Montgomery home.

Davis was interviewed by filmmaker Tyler Perry when he wrote and directed a movie based on the “Six Triple Eight.”

She encourages others to “be happy and be truthful; be true to yourself and know yourself.”

Watch this mini-documentary for even more wisdom from this amazing woman.

Alabama centenarian, veteran and renaissance woman Romay Davis reflects on an amazing life, offers advice to others from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.