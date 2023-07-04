James Spann: Storms fire up in Alabama again this afternoon

James Spann forecasts sunny days with some afternoon storms for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

HUMID SUMMER WEATHER: We are in the time of the year when you will have a risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms daily, and today is no exception. Look for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms later today, generally in the 2-9 p.m. time frame. And where storms do form, they could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms.

Heavier thunderstorms will be capable of producing hail and strong winds. Most, but not necessarily all, of the storms will be over by fireworks time tonight. A few showers could linger through midnight. The chance of any one location seeing rain later today is 50-60%, and the high will be close to 90 degrees.

The weather won’t change much through the rest of the week, with the summer mix of sun and afternoon storms through Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s most afternoons.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for partly sunny, hot, humid weather Saturday and Sunday with the chance of random, scattered afternoon and evening storms. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days is 40-50%; highs will be in the low 90s for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: There is some evidence the upper ridge across the Deep South will be a bit stronger next week with heat levels rising a bit and coverage of afternoon storms dropping. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for at least the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1776: Thomas Jefferson purchased a thermometer from a merchant before signing the Declaration of Independence. According to his weather memorandum book, at 1 p.m. it was cloudy and 76 degrees.

ON THIS DATE IN 1911: Record temperatures were set in the northeastern United States as a deadly heat wave hit the area that would go on to kill 380 people. In Nashua, New Hampshire, the mercury peaked at 106 degrees. Other high-temperature records were set all over New England during an 11-day period.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.