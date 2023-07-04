James Spann: Sun, storms for Alabama on this Fourth of July

RADAR CHECK: So far today, showers and thunderstorms are most active over the southern half of Alabama.

However, scattered storms will form over the northern counties over the next few hours, and those could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms for much of the state through the evening due to the potential for hail and strong winds. Away from thunderstorms, we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures between 87 and 92 degrees. Most of the showers and storms will be over by 9 (fireworks time for most communities), but a few could linger to midnight.

The weather won’t change much through the rest of the week, with the summer mix of sun and afternoon storms through Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s most afternoons.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for partly sunny, hot, humid weather Saturday and Sunday with the chance of random, scattered afternoon and evening storms. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days is 40-50%; highs will be in the low 90s for most communities.

There is some evidence the upper ridge across the Deep South will be a bit stronger next week, with heat levels rising a bit and coverage of afternoon storms dropping. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for at least the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1776: Thomas Jefferson purchased a thermometer from a merchant before signing the Declaration of Independence. According to his weather memorandum book, at 1 p.m. it was cloudy and 76 degrees.

ON THIS DATE IN 1911: Record temperatures were set in the northeastern United States as a deadly heat wave hit the area that would go on to kill 380 people. In Nashua, New Hampshire, the mercury peaked at 106 degrees. Other high-temperature records were set all over New England during an 11-day period.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.