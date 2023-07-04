Military working dog in-flight care training conducted at Alabama’s Fort Novosel

Soldiers of the 906th Military Police Detachment, Fort Novosel, Alabama, hosted an en route casualty care training event focusing on life-saving medical procedures for military working dogs that are medically evacuated by helicopter. The four-day event culminated on June 23 with a graded evaluation of military working dog handlers as they provided critical care while inflight aboard a Black Hawk helicopter. Military working dog teams from across the Army participated in the training. Fort Novosel (formerly Fort Rucker) is home to the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence.

U.S. Army military working dog in-flight training conducted at Fort Novosel, Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.