Can’t Miss Alabama: Inaugural Montgomery Whitewater events to take place this weekend

Montgomery Whitewater Grand Opening

Enjoy whitewater rafting and kayaking, a 5K and fun run, a national kayaking competition and live music performances at the new 120-acre state-of-the-art recirculating whitewater park and outdoor adventure center. As part of the grand opening celebration, the park will draw athletes from across the country for the Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals, an American Canoe Association (ACA) sanctioned event. The ACA is the Olympic governing body for the sport of canoe slalom, a timed event in which athletes navigate a whitewater course through rapids and a combination of downstream or upstream gates. Walk around the vendor village and grab a meal at Eddy’s Restaurant and Bar. Plan your visit here. Alabama Power is supporting the event. The grand opening event schedule is subject to change.

Friday, July 7:

11 a.m.: Public whitewater activities.

1 p.m.: Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals. Second run.

6-10 p.m.: Live music performances.

Saturday, July 8:

7 a.m.: Yoga on the concert lawn.

8 a.m.: Splash 5K Run.

9 a.m.: Whitewater Mile fun and kids run.

9 a.m.: Extreme Kayak Cross qualifying rounds. Qualify to compete against Olympian Evy Leibfarth. Register online with the American Canoe Association.

9 a.m.: Corporate raft races.

10 a.m.: Public whitewater activities.

2 p.m.: Extreme Kayak Cross finals. Beat the Best with Evy Leibfarth.

4 p.m.: Live music performances.

Sunday, July 9:

8 a.m.: Canoe Slalom Age Group Nationals semifinals, finals and awards ceremony.

9 a.m.: Jackson Kayaks demos.

11 a.m.: Public whitewater activities open.

Noon: Jackson Kayak hometown throw down freestyle boat competition. Registration opens at 11 a.m. A day pass will be required.

For the complete schedule of grand opening events and daily water activity departures or to learn more about Montgomery Whitewater, visit montgomerywhitewater.com. For information on the corporate raft race, contact info@montgomerywhitewater.com. The park is at 1100 Maxwell Blvd. Follow along on Facebook.

Safe Summer Series Concert

Kick off the summer in style at the Safe Summer Series Concert Sunday, July 9, featuring live performances by Nadia, Jeremy Flyy and Carl Thomas. Bring your lawn chairs and good vibes to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Admission to the concert is free. Registration is here. Follow with social media tags #SafeSummerSeries and #LiveMusic.

Cultural Arts Festival

The family fun festival is a culturally rich expression of African influences on culture portrayed artistically through dance from a contemporary modernist perspective. The day will feature more than 50 local vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and a kids’ zone. The festival will take place at Cahaba Brewing Company in Avondale on Saturday, July 8, from noon to 5 p.m. The venue is at 4500 Fifth Ave. S. Follow on Facebook.

Rock the South tickets on sale

Get ready for a big weekend at Rock the South in Cullman July 20-22, with performances by Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, Riley Green and others. Tickets are available at rockthesouth.com. Social Media Tag: #Biggestpartyinthesouth.

Summer Film Series

Grab the family and head to one of Birmingham’s most iconic theaters, the Alabama, to enjoy classic favorites like “The Mummy (1999)” Friday, July 7, at 7 p.m. and “Remember the Titans” Sunday, July 9, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10. Follow this link for upcoming films.

Treat yourself to Alabama Theatre’s Summer Film Series through Nov. 28. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama NewsCenter) Treat yourself to Alabama Theatre’s Summer Film Series through Nov. 28. (Rob Culpepper)

Mobile’s Inaugural Peruvian Festival

Peruvians who live in the city of Mobile have organized the first Peruvian Festival, which will feature the country, the culture, folklore, carnivals, Marineras, negroide, music and cuisine from each of the Peruvian regions — Costa, Sierra (highlands) and Selva (jungle or rainforest). The food is prepared by Peruvians and the dances are danced by Peruvians. Food from each region will be for sale. There will be a short educational presentation of the three regions of Peru and attendees will be taught fun words and phrases in Spanish. Everyone will be invited to dance and participate. Admission is free for children, teens, adults and seniors. The event is Saturday, July 8, at the Fowl River Community Center, 5401 Fowl River Road in Theodore. Get the complete details here.