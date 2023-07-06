James Spann: Summer mix of sun, storms for Alabama this afternoon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to increase across Alabama this afternoon; heavier ones around 3 p.m. were over the northwest counties, where hail and strong winds are possible. Storms will continue to develop over the next few hours before fading away late tonight. Away from the storms, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures between 89 and 92 degrees in most places.

Expect more of the same through the weekend — partly sunny days with random, scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly during the afternoons and evenings. We are in that time of the year when the overall weather just doesn’t change much. The placement, timing and coverage of the afternoon and evening storms will change daily, but it is beyond the science to tell you exactly when and where it will rain in advance. You just have to watch radar trends if you have something planned outdoors.

The most dangerous elements of thunderstorms on summer afternoons in Alabama are lightning and wet microbursts. When you hear thunder, get indoors, even if it isn’t raining. The microbursts (local areas of damaging straight-line winds) can come suddenly, and there isn’t much way of providing an early warning.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be in a holding pattern. Highs will be in the low 90s with partly sunny days and scattered, random afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. TROPICS: Things remain very calm across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected at least for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1893: A violent tornado killed 71 people on its 40-mile track across northwestern Iowa. Forty-nine people were killed around Pomeroy, where 80% of the buildings were destroyed.

ON THIS DATE IN 1986: Thunderstorms during the mid-morning and again during the evening produced significant flash flooding at Leavenworth, Kansas. The official rainfall total was 10.37 inches, but unofficial totals exceeded 12 inches. At nearby Kansas City, the rainfall total of 5.08 inches was a daily record for July.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.