Alabama Power employees use service day to clean up conservation property

Members of the Alabama Power Risk Services team recently spent time cleaning up litter and debris from a portion of Patton Creek in Birmingham. The group partnered with the nonprofit Freshwater Land Trust (FLT) to set up the service day.

The area of Patton Creek, a tributary of the Cahaba River, that the team cleaned sits in a floodplain, and when the water in the creek rises, trash that has accumulated from stormwater runoff will get deposited there. Removing the litter from the site not only improves the health of the natural habitat at the site, but helps prevent further pollution downstream.

“I thought it was a great project,” said Risk Services Area Manager Allison Allen. “Carrying out a whole bag of trash from the woods is a great feeling.”

“I appreciated the opportunity to work together to help a very worthy cause. Everyone did a good job and provided team building as well,” said Risk Management Analyst Don Burleson.

Alabama Power employees helped clean Patton Creek, a tributary of the Cahaba River. (contributed)

“I thought it was a good morning, a helpful effort, and resulted in positive teamwork,” said Risk Management Analyst David Smith.

Since 1996, the Freshwater Land Trust has worked to con­serve land that is crit­i­cal for the pro­tec­tion of rivers and pro­vide recre­ational oppor­tu­ni­ties for local communities. The nonprofit works in Bibb, Blount, Choctaw, Coosa, Dallas, Jef­fer­son, Shelby, St. Clair, Tuscaloosa, and Walker coun­ties, and partners with governments, corporations, landown­ers and community groups to protect the environment and increase public access to outdoor recre­ation.

“FLT was pleased to work with Alabama Power Company’s Risk Services Department for a corporate workday …” said Rebekah Correia, Outreach and Communications coordinator for the Freshwater Land Trust. “Our staff was impressed with the group’s promptness and preparedness, and we’re grateful for the hard work everyone put in.”

“It was a fun and productive day,” said Risk Services Specialist Toni Jones. “More fun than I thought it was going to be. It looked a lot better coming out than going in!”

For more information about the Freshwater Land Trust, visit freshwaterlandtrust.org. To learn more about Alabama Power’s ongoing environmental stewardship efforts, click here.