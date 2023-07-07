Café Acadiana is deliciously Cajun, Creole and more in Baldwin County

About 16 miles from Foley, Silverhill is a community of 700 residents. If you would like to meet them, be at Café Acadiana at noon. Many of them are either there or will be.

They gather at the town’s landmark restaurant. Critics praise Café Acadiana for having one of the best, if not the best, cuisines in Baldwin County, south Alabama and perhaps the state.

Four years running, the Gulf Coast Media organization has ranked Café Acadiana number one for “Best Cajun Restaurant in Baldwin County.” Redbook.com cited the eatery with “Best Seafood in Alabama,” and AL.com announced it as one of the state’s 12 best restaurants. And the Alabama Tourism Department notes the café is one of the state’s 100 restaurants to eat in before you die.

Not bad for a restaurant that will be 10 years old in September.

“We have been blessed with accolades,” says Gerald Ardoin, Café Acadiana’s owner, head chef, greeter and server, who performs all four functions simultaneously while being interviewed.

“I do what it takes,” Ardoin says with a smile. “I am here every day. I love my business and enjoy our customers. I try visiting our guests’ tables when we aren’t terribly busy.”

When they are busy, which is generally on days ending in Y, Ardoin joins the crew, waiting tables and working the kitchen. His wife, Christina Ardoin, tends the restaurant on Friday nights.

Ardoin also credits his employees. “I have a fantastic crew. They cook, handle all the tickets, grilling and lots of behind-the-scenes work. Most of our staff has been here at least two years. They do amazing work.”

Cajun food, Creole food, seafood, steaks and more are served at Café Acadiana. “Many of our menu items cannot be found anywhere else in south Alabama other than us, right here in Silverhill,” Ardoin notes.

The lunch menu includes Flounder Pontchartrain, a fabulously flat fish lathered with in-house shrimp and crawfish cream sauce. Other dishes include fried shrimp and crawfish etouffee, mahi Orleans and blackened tilapia. An assortment of bayou burgers and sandwiches are available, including the Bama Burger, the War Eagle, the Crazy Cajun and the Shrimp Opelousas Sandwich.

There are also daily lunch specials, such as blackened chicken Alfredo, pork roast and hamburger steak.

The dinner menu takes it up a notch with signature specialties: Boudreaux’s Burrito (crawfish, shrimp and crabmeat stuffed in a tortilla with all the trimmings), Crab Cake Pontchartrain, fried boudin balls and Catfish Gerald are good starts.

Do not leave without ordering the 12-ounce angus ribeye steak, topped with crawfish etouffee or shrimp Opelousas. One bite of this Cajun concoction could make an Alabama fan cheer for LSU.

“We also sell a lot of platters,” notes server Kati Fontenot, carrying seafood-laden plates as she weaves in and around tables.

“And we go through a lot of crab cakes,” Fontenot adds. Locally harvested Gulf blue crabs are a crustacean elation, topped with shrimp and crawfish cream sauce. The sauces are made by Ardoin every morning before the restaurant opens. He also prepares red beans and rice, crawfish etouffee and seafood gumbo.

Customer satisfaction is high. “When I leave the table there is nothing left from my order but the tails,” claims Keith Felcyn, a Missouri vacationer. He shows his clean plate that once held fried shrimp but now is a pleasant memory. “I come back for the quality and variety.”

A lifetime of Louisiana cuisine

With 40-plus years of experience in Cajun and Creole cuisine, Ardoin brings south central Louisiana’s recipes to south Alabama. His epicurean journey began in 1979, in Opelousas, Louisiana. Working at his father’s restaurant, Ardoin’s Seafood, the son learned all aspects of the restaurant business. “I’ve been doing this since I was 16,” he says.

After his father retired in 1995, Ardoin opened his own Opelousas restaurant, Café Acadiana. The name (pronounced A-K-D-ana) reflects the Louisiana region and the culinary world in which he grew up.

But Gerald and Christina learned of central Baldwin County on a Gulf Shores vacation. After selling his hometown restaurant in 2003, the couple moved to Alabama’s eastern shore. They rented a house in Fairhope and ultimately discovered Silverhill.

“We thought it was a quaint, wonderful town,” he recalls. “We were right.” The couple bought a house in Silverhill around 2004 and have been here ever since.

After leaving his Louisiana home and café for Baldwin County, Ardoin worked for U.S. Foods for about eight years. But he missed the restaurant business.

“I had my eye on a small diner here in town,” he says. “After watching five or so restaurants open and fail in that building, I told Christina, ‘I think I’m going to buy that little restaurant.’ She looked at me like I was crazy but said, ‘OK.’”

Thus was born the restaurant of renown in a tiny community.

After six months of remodeling, on Sept. 3, 2013, Café Acadiana – the Silverhill version – opened for business. It was packed from day one and remains so today. “Every year we have been open, we have a record year,” Ardoin says.

The recipes are from Gerald, his father and traditional Acadian fare, tweaked Ardoin style.

Café Acadiana has 26 tables, seats 96 and does so often. There is an occasional line at the door, but do not be discouraged: The wait is short and always worth it.

With so many nearby beach restaurants available, the couple are grateful so many choose their place. Their message to patrons is “merci beacoup, mes amies!” (Thank you, my friends.)

The feeling is mutual. Café Acadiana’s followers loyally return, from Silverhill and beyond.

Café Acadiana

16137 Silverhill Ave., Silverhill, Alabama

251-945-2233

Website: datsgoodyeah.com

Hours: Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.

This story originally appeared in Alabama Living magazine.