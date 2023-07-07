James Spann: Alabama summer storms increase in coverage Saturday, Sunday

James Spann says some strong storms are possible in Alabama over the weekend from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

HUMID SUMMER DAYS: Alabama’s weather won’t change much today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with developing showers and thunderstorms in scattered spots, mainly this afternoon and early tonight (2-9 p.m.). Humidity levels will stay high, and temperatures will peak in the 88- to 92-degree range, just what you expect in July.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage Saturday and Sunday as better dynamic support comes into play. Most of the storms will still come during the afternoon and evening, but some late-night or morning rain can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the state in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms Sunday for the potential for hail and strong straight-line winds.

The weekend won’t be a total washout, but occasional showers and storms are likely, and watch radar trends if you have an outdoors event planned. The high will be close to 90 Saturday, followed by mid to upper 80s Sunday thanks to clouds and rain.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered to numerous showers and storms remain likely Monday, but global models suggest showers become fewer Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Fairly typical summer weather is the story Thursday and Friday with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s Monday, followed by mostly low 90s for the rest of the week.

TROPICS: All remains very calm across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1905: The mercury soared to 127 degrees at Parker, Arizona, to tie the state record established at Fort Mohave on June 15, 1896. The current record for Arizona is 128 degrees, set in Lake Havasu City on June 29, 1994.

ON THIS DATE IN 2004: A tornado occurred in the Rockwell Pass area of Sequoia National Park, California. Since the elevation of the tornado’s ground circulation was approximately 3,705 meters (12,156 feet) mean sea level, this is the highest-elevation tornado documented in the United States.

ON THIS DATE IN 2021: Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall near Fish Creek, Florida, with winds of 65 mph. Thirteen deaths were associated with Elsa: nine in the Florida Straits, two in the Dominican Republic, one in Martinique and one in the United States.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.