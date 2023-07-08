Birmingham’s Julia Davis saving animals in Alabama and beyond

Alabama animal lovers, you have a friend in Julia Davis. The 25-year-old Birmingham resident has grown her TikTok following to 753,000 followers during the past year through videos of her rescue animals. But it’s not just cute content (though there are cats wearing bow ties and they are really cute) – she’s using her influence to raise money and awareness for animals in need.

Davis started documenting her life as an animal advocate when she found two malnourished cats in the chicken coop in her backyard. She named one Chicken Cooper, naturally, and the other Roofus aka Roof. Her fur family has expanded from Remi the dog and Finn the tuxedo cat, to those two plus the coop rescues plus another rescue named CJ and some fosters.

She never intended for the TikTok account to explode the way it has, but her kindness and the silliness of her animal friends resonated with a lot of people. At first, she asked her followers for help to pay for some of Coop’s veterinary bills. When money poured in – way beyond what she was asking – she knew she had to pay it forward. Since then, she has raised funds for various Alabama agencies, including Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, Alabama Spay and Neuter and Save Our Strays/Purrfect Love. She was recently recognized for her work and received the 2023 Cheer Choice Award for animal advocacy.

Between taking care of the pets, handling social media and always looking for more ways to help her community, Davis is busy. But she took a few moments away from her pack to answer some essential questions about Alabama, the inspiring people in it and where she likes to enjoy a humans-only meal.

This is Alabama: What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Julia Davis: One of my favorite things about Alabama is the balance between lush greenery and developed cityscapes. I don’t think I truly appreciated just how green Alabama is until I spent some time in other states. But Alabama doesn’t just have beautiful trees, trails, rivers, lakes and beaches, it also has amazing architecture. Not only do we have gorgeous historic architecture, but we have beautiful modern architecture as well. I love that no matter what I want to see, neoclassical buildings, modern art museums, nature trails or white sand beaches, I can find it in Alabama.

TIA: What’s one restaurant you recommend people go to when they visit your town?

Davis: Niki’s West! One of my best friends introduced me to this gem when I moved to Birmingham, and it’s been our favorite lunch spot ever since. If you’re looking for a place with some of the best home-cooked-style Southern food, the best and friendliest service and an inviting atmosphere, Niki’s West is the place to be. I’ve been dozens of times and have never been disappointed in my meal.

It’s only open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the same employees are always there, and they all genuinely seem to enjoy being there. My go-to meal is the Greek baked chicken with squash, potatoes and gravy, a roll and sweet tea. We try to sit in Achille’s section. It only took my friend and me a couple of visits before he knew our exact drink order. Not to mention he always greets us with a smile and asks how our days are going. The food is phenomenal, but the people are what really makes Niki’s West a special place.

TIA: Who would be on your Alabama Mount Rushmore?

Davis: Just the holy trinity: James Spann, Nick Saban and Alexander Shunnarah.

TIA: Name an Alabamian who inspires you.

Davis: Ophelia Nichols, better known as MamaTot on TikTok (@shoelover99). She continuously pours love into people online and has created a space where people who may be lonely don’t feel so alone. She is a comforting presence in a scary world and many of us feel better just hearing the phrase “Hey, my little tater tots,” a line she opens many of her videos with.

Ophelia has been through a lot in life herself but still continues to share love with millions of people online. If we were all a little bit more like Ophelia, the world would be a better place. She inspires me and millions of others daily.

TIA: Where is the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Davis: Last year I coordinated a wedding in the tiny town of Sterrett, Alabama. The venue was beautiful, but the drive is what stuck with me, and I’ve actually made the drive several times since then just for the view. There’s a stretch of road named Dunnavant Road going toward Sterrett that is uphill, windy and tree-lined. About 10 minutes after turning onto Dunnavant, the road makes an almost 180-degree turn as you start back down the mountain. At that turn, you can look out and there’s a huge valley with trees as far as the eye can see. I happened to be driving through in October when all the leaves were changing. It was stunning.

Directions! Starting at Buc-ee’s in Leeds, turn left onto Parkway Drive Southeast. Take a slight right turn onto President Street and then another right turn onto Montevallo Road. After a couple of minutes, turn right onto Elliot Lane. At the T at the end of Elliot Lane, turn right onto Dunnavant Road. Put on some Lumineers and enjoy the drive.

This story previously was published by This is Alabama. Want to read more good news about Alabama? Sign up for the This is Alabama newsletter here.