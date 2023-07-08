Recipe: Grilled Sweetpotato & Blueberry Salad

It’s summer, so that means it’s time for some quick, cool and delicious recipes.

Fun fact: Did you know there are those who believe that ‘sweetpotato’ should be one word? The one-word spelling was officially adopted by the National Sweetpotato Collaborators in 1989. In solidarity with that movement, I’m going to use that spelling throughout this recipe.

I don’t know about you, but I can eat sweetpotatoes all year round. They are so delicious, versatile and filled with so much healthy goodness.

Did you know … ???

Sweetpotatoes are full of vitamin A.

When eaten with the skin on, one medium sweetpotato contains more than 100% of the recommended daily amount of vitamin A, which plays a role in vision, bone development and immune function.

Sweetpotatoes are a good source of fiber.

Fiber can help keep you full between meals and can aid in digestion by helping to help keep you regular. Diets rich in fiber-containing foods, such as sweetpotatoes, may reduce the risk of heart disease. A medium sweetpotato baked in its skin contains 4 grams of fiber. Awesome, right?

Sweetpotatoes are rich in potassium.

Diets containing foods that are a good source of potassium and that are low in sodium may reduce the risk of high blood pressure and stroke.

For more information about sweetpotatoes, visit ncsweetpotatoes.com.

This Grilled Sweetpotato & Blueberry Salad was so easy to make and will surely become one of your favorite summer recipes. Enjoy.

Grilled Sweetpotato & Blueberry Salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients

3 medium sweetpotatoes, peeled and sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups spring salad mix

1 cup fresh blueberries

⅓ cup chopped walnuts

¼ cup blue cheese crumbles

Optional: lemon wedges for garnish

For the Lemon Honey Vinaigrette

6 tablespoons olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2½ tablespoons honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat grill to medium heat. Drizzle the sweetpotatoes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the sliced sweetpotatoes on the grill and cook on each side for about 5 minutes or until the sweetpotatoes are tender and slightly charred. Remove from the grill and let cool. To arrange the salad, spread the spring salad mix onto a large platter and top with the grilled sweetpotatoes, blueberries, walnuts and blue cheese crumbles. Top it off with the delicious homemade Lemon Honey Vinaigrette and garnish with fresh lemon wedges.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.