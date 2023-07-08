Recipe: Grilled Sweetpotato & Blueberry Salad
It’s summer, so that means it’s time for some quick, cool and delicious recipes.
Fun fact: Did you know there are those who believe that ‘sweetpotato’ should be one word? The one-word spelling was officially adopted by the National Sweetpotato Collaborators in 1989. In solidarity with that movement, I’m going to use that spelling throughout this recipe.
I don’t know about you, but I can eat sweetpotatoes all year round. They are so delicious, versatile and filled with so much healthy goodness.
Did you know … ???
Sweetpotatoes are full of vitamin A.
When eaten with the skin on, one medium sweetpotato contains more than 100% of the recommended daily amount of vitamin A, which plays a role in vision, bone development and immune function.
Sweetpotatoes are a good source of fiber.
Fiber can help keep you full between meals and can aid in digestion by helping to help keep you regular. Diets rich in fiber-containing foods, such as sweetpotatoes, may reduce the risk of heart disease. A medium sweetpotato baked in its skin contains 4 grams of fiber. Awesome, right?
Sweetpotatoes are rich in potassium.
Diets containing foods that are a good source of potassium and that are low in sodium may reduce the risk of high blood pressure and stroke.
For more information about sweetpotatoes, visit ncsweetpotatoes.com.
This Grilled Sweetpotato & Blueberry Salad was so easy to make and will surely become one of your favorite summer recipes. Enjoy.
Grilled Sweetpotato & Blueberry Salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 3 medium sweetpotatoes, peeled and sliced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 cups spring salad mix
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- ⅓ cup chopped walnuts
- ¼ cup blue cheese crumbles
- Optional: lemon wedges for garnish
For the Lemon Honey Vinaigrette
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2½ tablespoons honey
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat grill to medium heat.
- Drizzle the sweetpotatoes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Place the sliced sweetpotatoes on the grill and cook on each side for about 5 minutes or until the sweetpotatoes are tender and slightly charred.
- Remove from the grill and let cool.
- To arrange the salad, spread the spring salad mix onto a large platter and top with the grilled sweetpotatoes, blueberries, walnuts and blue cheese crumbles.
- Top it off with the delicious homemade Lemon Honey Vinaigrette and garnish with fresh lemon wedges.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.