Scott Martin: Strong to severe storms possible in Alabama this weekend

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A westerly flow over Alabama on Saturday will keep moisture levels high, and with high instability rates, scattered to numerous showers and storms will become likely by afternoon and into the evening. Locations along and west of I-65 could see some strong to severe storms. It will feel gross outside as humidity levels remain high. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Wind fields will be even stronger Sunday as a shortwave moves into the state, which will increase our risk of storms. A slight risk of severe weather is up for much of Alabama through the day. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible. Rainfall could be heavy in stronger storms, and some localized flooding may occur. Highs will be in the lower 80s to the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Northern Alabama will mainly be rain-free on Monday, with most of the scattered storm activity over the southern half of the state. A few strong storms will be possible along and south of I-85. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Ridging starts to take over our weather pattern on Tuesday, which will allow for more sunshine with only a small chance of a few isolated afternoon storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

A southwesterly flow will develop with the ridging on Wednesday that will increase our moisture levels along with our rain chances. Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

On Thursday, scattered to numerous storms become likely by the afternoon to early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

While rain chances remain unchanged on Friday, heat levels will rise as highs reach the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

TROPICS: All remains very calm across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1680: The first tornado recorded in America occurred at Cambridge, Massachusetts, killing one person.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Dauphin Island to Panama City Beach, Florida, on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

