James Spann: North, central Alabama trending drier today

DRIER AIR MOVING INTO NORTH ALABAMA: After a wet, stormy night, drier air is beginning to enter northwest Alabama this morning, but rain continues before daybreak over the eastern and southern counties. By afternoon most of the showers and thunderstorms will be found across the southern third of the state; the sky becomes partly to mostly sunny over the northern counties with a high in the upper 80s.

The weather will generally stay dry over the northern two-thirds of the state Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly limited to far south Alabama. Moisture begins to return Wednesday, and a few scattered storms are possible mainly over the southwest and west-central counties.

Heat levels will rise, with low 90s Tuesday and mid 90s in many places Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, we will mention scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide, mostly during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be between 90 and 94 degrees both days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: For now, it looks like classic summer weather for Alabama and the Deep South, with partly sunny days and scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly between 2 and 9 p.m. Afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid 90s. TROPICS: An area of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda. This system is then forecast to interact with an upper-level trough and could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics during the middle to latter portions of this week while it drifts southeastward. By this weekend the low is expected to turn northward, bringing it over cooler waters and likely limiting additional development.

The rest of the Atlantic basin remains quiet; no tropical systems are expected near the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1911: The mercury hit 105 degrees at North Bridgton, Maine, the hottest reading of record for Maine. North Bridgton also had reached 105 degrees on July 4, 1911.

ON THIS DATE IN 1913: The mercury hit 134 degrees at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, California, the hottest reading of record for the Earth. Sandstorm conditions accompanied the heat.

ON THIS DATE IN 2005: Hurricane Dennis made landfall as a Category 3 storm near Navarre Beach, Florida. Even though Dennis made landfall as a major hurricane, it was a fast-moving and rather small hurricane, which limited the extent of the impacts closer to the path of the storm.

Dennis’s local effects were widespread across central Alabama. Storm total rain amounts were generally 3 to 6 inches west of Interstate 65, with isolated higher amounts. Wind gusts along the immediate path of Dennis were estimated at 70 to 80 mph and generally affected southwestern Alabama. The remainder of central Alabama received isolated gusts to around 60 mph, generally associated with outer rain bands. Numerous trees and power lines were blown down and some structural damage occurred. Two injuries were reported due to fallen trees. Many thousands of residents were without power.

