James Spann: Quiet weather for most of Alabama through Tuesday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

QUIET AFTERNOON: Most of Alabama is rain-free this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s, well below average for mid-July. The sky is partly sunny, and while a few small, isolated showers have formed over the northern counties, most of the meaningful precipitation is near the Gulf Coast, where thunderstorms persist in a few spots. Storms along the coast will fade this evening, and the sky will be mostly fair for most of the state tonight with a low between 68 and 74 degrees.

The weather will generally stay dry over the northern two-thirds of the state Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly limited to far south Alabama. Moisture begins to return Wednesday, and a few scattered storms are possible mainly over the southwest counties.

Heat levels will rise, with low 90s Tuesday and mid 90s in many places Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, we will mention scattered showers and thunderstorms statewide, mostly during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be between 90 and 94 degrees both days.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: For now, it looks like classic summer weather for Alabama and the Deep South. Look for partly sunny days with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly between 2 and 9 p.m. Afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid 90s. TROPICS: An area of low pressure is expected to form in a day or so several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development, and the system could become a subtropical or tropical depression during the next few days while it moves generally eastward. By the weekend, the low should turn northward, bringing it over cooler waters and likely limiting additional development. This feature is far from land, and the National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% chance of development.

The rest of the Atlantic basin remains quiet; no tropical systems are expected near the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico for the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1911: The mercury hit 105 degrees at North Bridgton, Maine, the hottest reading of record for Maine. North Bridgton also had reached 105 degrees on July 4, 1911.

ON THIS DATE IN 1913: The mercury hit 134 degrees at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, California, the hottest reading of record for the Earth. Sandstorm conditions accompanied the heat.

ON THIS DATE IN 2005: Hurricane Dennis made landfall as a Category 3 storm near Navarre Beach, Florida. Even though Dennis made landfall as a major hurricane, it was a fast-moving and rather small hurricane, which limited the extent of the impacts closer to the path of the storm.

Dennis’s local effects were widespread across central Alabama. Storm total rain amounts were generally 3 to 6 inches west of Interstate 65, with isolated higher amounts. Wind gusts along the immediate path of Dennis were estimated at 70 to 80 mph and generally affected southwestern Alabama. The remainder of central Alabama received isolated gusts to around 60 mph, generally associated with outer rain bands. Numerous trees and power lines were blown down and some structural damage occurred. Two injuries were reported due to fallen trees. Many thousands of residents were without power.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.