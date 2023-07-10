People of Alabama: Kadence McGaha of Bessemer

What’s one thing you’ve always wanted to do?

“Cook at an actual restaurant. I got to do an Easterseals Advocacy Awards Dinner with Robert Irvine and Shane Cash. It was super fun getting to work with everyone and them looking at me as the same, as equal, that I wasn’t a high school student. It made me realize that that’s what I want to do. That’s what I want to pursue and go to college for. I love watching his shows on television and especially his show called ‘Restaurant: Impossible’. I saw him on TV when he came to a place in Hueytown and revamped it, called Shrimp and Company now. I like making people happy through food.” – Kadence McGaha, 18, of Bessemer

Life has taught her many things in her 18 years. The biggest?

“Probably don’t take the people that are there for granted. Like my sister and my grandma, not taking them for granted when they’re the ones that are there, that do the most. The mom situation – not having one and having them step in and be the ones that do everything just made me realize that. They’re the ones that mean the most, the ones that are there. It made me have a different bond with my sister. She has not only the role of just being my sister, but she was my mom for however many years with my dad working all the time. The one who took me to school, got me dressed for school, took me everywhere.”

If her mother were around more, there’s one thing she would want her to know.

“If I was talking to her, I want her to know everything she’s put me through. Yes, it sucked, and it was hard, but it made me who I am now.”

