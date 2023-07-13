Can’t Miss Alabama: Musicals, concerts, water parks among summertime favorites

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents “Cabaret,”

One of the most famous American musicals of all time. From the creators of “Chicago,” “Cabaret“ takes us to 1929 Berlin during the twilight of the Jazz Age. The groundbreaking musical focuses on the nightlife at the seedy underground Kit Kat Club and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw and the English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Based on the writings of Christopher Isherwood and winner of Tony Awards, “Cabaret” will offer audiences a transformative theatrical experience. Purchase tickets for the musical through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Concerts through the weekend:

July 14 – Parker McCollum with Flatland Cavalry, the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville.

July 14 – Morgan Wade, Iron City in Birmingham.

July 15 – Parker McCollum with Morgan Wade, The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach.

July 15 – The Molly Ringwalds, Mars Music Hall in Huntsville.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.

Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure

Whether you like to ride, slide or see a show, there are more than two dozen attractions for the entire family. Water park attractions include Cocoa Island, Kahuna Wave Pool, Free Fall, Aqua Maze, Salamander Bay, Splash Island, Twister, UpSurge!, Warrior Lazy River and Neptune’s Plunge. Amusement park attractions include Rampage, Drop Zone, Little Harbor, Little Bumpers, Jump Around, Galleon, Centi-Speed, Yo-Yo and Tilt-a-Whirl. Visit the website for upcoming water and amusement park rides. The park is at 4599 Splash Adventure Parkway in Bessemer.

Cullman’s WildWater

WildWater is North Alabama’s newest water park featuring a 22,000-square-foot wave pool, 10 thrill rides for the adventure seekers, a kids’ splash area with eight slides and a drift river for those looking to relax. Enjoy a meal from Oasis Bistro for lunch, grab a quick snack at The Gully and finish the day with a frozen treat from Iceberg. Plan a visit at wildwatercullman.com.

Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema



Weekend shows include:

July 13: “Soundtrack Karaoke.”

July 13-15: “Beyond the Black Rainbow” (2010).

July 14: “Bad Movie Night” (free).

July 14-15: “Ratatouille” (2007).

July 14-15: “Blue Jean.”

July 15: “The Graduate” (1967).

July 15: “Friday the 13th” (1980).

Visit sidewalkfest.com for the complete schedule. The 25th annual Sidewalk Film Festival kicks off Aug. 21-27 in downtown Birmingham’s historic theater district.

Sidewalk Film will feature “Beyond the Black Rainbow” July 13-15. (contributed) Sidewalk Film will feature “Ratatouille” (2007) July 14-15. (contributed)

Opelika’s Summer Swing Concert Series

Mark your calendar for family entertainment on the bank of Rocky Brook Creek every Tuesday through Aug. 1. The concert offers musical fun and complimentary rides on the Rocky Brook Rocket vintage train. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and have a picnic. For a nominal fee, hot dogs and hamburgers are served from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here for the complete schedule. Admission to the concert is free. The venue is Monkey Park in Opelika.

Rock the South tickets for sale

Get ready for a big weekend at Rock the South in Cullman July 20-22, with performances by Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, Riley Green and others. Tickets are available at rockthesouth.com. Social Media Tag: #Biggestpartyinthesouth.

Sporting events

Birmingham Barons will battle the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Regions Field through Sunday, July 16. Click here for tickets.

Birmingham Legion FC will face the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Protective Stadium on Saturday, July 15. Click here for tickets.

Both events are supported by Alabama Power.