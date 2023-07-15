Recipe: Cajun Garlic Butter Grilled Shrimp Skewers

It’s no secret I absolutely love Cajun flavors. Every time I go to a restaurant, I always order a Cajun pasta dish or seafood dish. My family is also a fan of Cajun food. On occasion, my son will request that I add a little bit more Cajun seasoning to his food.

When I mentioned that I was making these Cajun Garlic Butter Grilled Shrimp Skewers, my kids were thrilled. These grilled shrimp skewers are seasoned perfectly and packed with so much flavor, thanks to this amazing Cajun garlic butter sauce.

What makes this sauce so amazing is the Danish Creamery European-Style Sea Salt Butter. This butter contains 85% butterfat (higher than most other European-style butters, which come in at 82-83%), making it a dream to bake with and cook with.

For this recipe, I used fresh, deveined shrimp, but you can certainly use frozen shrimp.

These Cajun Garlic Butter Grilled Shrimp Skewers are amazingly good and very easy to make.

Cajun Garlic Butter Grilled Shrimp Skewers

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 pounds large shrimp peeled and deveined, with tails on

1 stick Danish Creamery European-Style Sea Salt Butter, melted

3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lemon

Skewers

Optional: Lemon slices for garnish

Instructions

If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for about 30 minutes to prevent burning. In a bowl, whisk together the melted butter, 2 teaspoons of Cajun seasoning, parsley, garlic and lemon juice. Reserve half of the Cajun garlic butter sauce for basting. Place shrimp in a large bowl and pour half of the Cajun garlic butter sauce over the shrimp, followed by 1 teaspoon of Cajun seasoning. Toss to combine the ingredients. Thread the shrimp onto the skewers and place them on a sheet pan. Heat the grill to medium-high heat. Place each shrimp skewer onto the grill and cook for about 3-4 minutes on each side, until the shrimp is no longer translucent and is a bit charred. Brush the remaining Cajun garlic butter sauce over the shrimp skewers and serve with lemon slices, if desired. If the remaining sauce solidified, just pop it into the microwave for about 15 seconds to melt it.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.