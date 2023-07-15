Scott Martin: Hot with scattered storms in Alabama today

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A boundary from a weakening mesoscale convective system will be moving into northern Alabama this morning and will slowly move southward across north and central Alabama through the day and into the evening. Showers and storms will be possible this morning over the northern half of the state and will become likely by afternoon for all of Alabama. A few storms may be strong, with gusty winds. With the dewpoints approaching 80 degrees, the heat index will be in heat advisory range for a good portion of Alabama. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

Slightly drier air will move into the state on Sunday, and rain chances will be lower. We’ll have a chance of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: We’ll hang on to a chance of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms on Monday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Ridging moves in to take over our weather pattern on Tuesday, and we’ll start to see an increase in daytime highs. Nearly everyone will be dry, but a stray shower or two will be possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s for most.

Wednesday will be hot with a very small chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Thursday will be nearly identical, with hot temperatures and only a minuscule chance of a stray shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

On Friday the ridge begins to weaken a little, and a weak front moves into the state. We’ll have a chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms, with highs in the 90s.

TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Don continues to wander over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, with winds at 45 mph. His projected path will look like a horseshoe over the next few days and will eventually stall out as the steering currents collapse by midweek. Don should remain around the same intensity during this time.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.