University of Alabama expands effort to address health inequities

A project led by the University of Alabama (UA) to equip communities in the state to be more resilient to health disparities is expanding its reach.

The Equitable Neighborhoods Initiative (ENI) is adding five communities after a one-year, $3.7 million extension of the original grant. Support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Alabama Department of Public Health means the initiative will have access to $7.8 million to work with 20 communities in the state over three years.

Led by the UA Center for Economic Development, ENI aims to address issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic in communities while helping build capacity to meet future challenges to health and quality of life. Among those served are minority and rural communities that experienced COVID-19 health disparities among high-risk and underserved populations.

“The Equitable Neighborhoods Initiative has already made significant strides in addressing health disparities exacerbated by COVID-19 in participating communities,” said Arturo Menefee, the project leader and interim executive director at the center. “This extension will allow us to equip more Alabama communities to leverage their assets to improve health equity and build capacity for a healthier future.”

In each community, an advisory group and youth council will be established to implement the initiative, which includes developing a health equity plan and building a “healing zone.”

During the pandemic, excess deaths among racial and ethnic minorities were greater than the excess deaths among whites, according to federal data. This not only came from deaths directly caused by COVID-19, but also by other results of the pandemic on society such as financial suffering, lack of educational assistance, delayed treatment for other health issues and limited access to mental health services.

Each community participates in capacity-building workshops around topics like health disparities and community engagement. The teams devise a plan to address COVID-19 as well as focusing on improving neighborhood health outcomes. The goal: to create a network of informed and active neighbors who can advocate and help their communities better deal with health issues.

The 15 communities included in the initial grant developed resource directories that help residents access health resources and hosted mental health first-aid workshops to address this pressing issue affecting youth and adults. Most of the communities have hosted health fairs, clinics or workshops tailored specifically to their town’s greatest health needs, and created opportunities for improving health, like launching walking groups.

The new communities in the initiative are Fayette, Guin, Sulligent and Haleyville in northwest Alabama, along with Prichard in Mobile County. They join Bayou La Batre, Blountsville, Camp Hill, Coden, Collinsville, Crossville, Dadeville, Hobson City, Goodwater, Kilpatrick, LaFayette, the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama, Midway, MOWA Choctaw Indians and Pittsview.

ENI is supported by funds made available from the CDC’s Center for State, Tribal, Local and Territorial Support.

A version of this story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.