Core Industries to build new processing and storage facility in Alabama

Core Industries plans to invest $8.75 million to construct a processing and storage facility at its port operations in Mobile County to support a contract to handle wood pellets for CM Biomass, according to the Mobile Chamber and the Mobile County Industrial Development Authority.

The project will create 28 jobs over the next five years.

As part of its agreement with CM Biomass, Core Industries will receive, store and load wood pellets for shipment. To advance the collaboration, Core will build two warehouses, each spanning 57,600 square feet, at its existing location on Claudia Lane in Theodore, near Mobile.

“We are very pleased that CM Biomass selected Core Industries to handle its wood pellets,” said Michael Myles, principal owner of Core Industries. “This deal with CM Biomass is an example of Core’s diversity and build-to-suit capabilities. That and our close proximity to Interstates 10 and 65 and the Gulf of Mexico make Core Industries a logical choice for cargo handling and logistical services.”

Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne said the project not only showcases Mobile’s growing stature in the distribution and logistics industry but also highlights the importance of strategic partnerships in driving progress.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson added, “We are always excited to see new jobs coming to the Mobile area and companies continuing to grow their operations locally. Core Industries is a leader in maritime and logistical services, and this latest agreement with CM Biomass is another example of companies seeing Mobile’s potential as an unrivaled logistics hub.”

Collaboration

Core Industries boasts one of the largest privately held port operations in the Southeast with a depth of 40 feet and two docking facilities with the ability to handle multiple vessels simultaneously.

Denmark-based CM Biomass, one of the largest independent wood pellet trading companies in the world, has a production facility in Jackson, Alabama, and recently acquired a pellet mill in Washington County.

The new processing facility at Core’s existing location in Theodore will allow the company to enhance the distribution and logistics capabilities for these operations.

“Core Industries’ investment project will not only add good-paying jobs at its existing site in Theodore but also support the operations of nearby CM Biomass, providing a mutual benefit,” said Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. “It’s always great to see a company with roots in Alabama decide to launch an expansion — it’s a reflection of success.”

Mobile County Commission President Randall Dueitt said Core’s growth will strengthen the local economy and aid the global distribution of a high-demand renewable energy product.

“This partnership and investment underscore Mobile County’s maritime capacity and growing logistics industry reputation,” he said.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.