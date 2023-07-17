James Spann: Hot summer weather; storms few and far between for Alabama through Thursday

James Spann: Hot and mostly dry for Alabama to start this week from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

DOG DAYS: The “dog days” of summer are here. Most people who talk about the dog days of summer are talking about the entire summer season, but there is actually a set range, which runs from 20 days before to 20 days after the alignment of the Dog Star, Sirius, with the sun. Therefore, the dog days of summer run from July 3 to August 11 in each year.

We expect hot weather in July in Alabama, and the weather will be hot today through Thursday with highs in the 93-98 degree range most days. A storm is always possible on a hot summer afternoon here, but they should be few and far between for the next several days thanks to dry air and a strong upper ridge over the region. Expect mostly sunny, hazy days and fair nights; odds of any one spot getting wet are 10-15 percent.

The sky will be a bit “murky” through the week due to the usual summer particulates, and also smoke from Canadian wildfires in the higher levels of the atmosphere.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The upper ridge weakens, and a surface front will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Then, on Saturday and Sunday the highest coverage of showers will shift into the southern half of the state as drier air drops southward. Heat levels drop; highs Friday through Sunday will be in the 88-92 degree range.

NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like fairly routine summer weather through the week with partly sunny days and “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms”. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Subtropical Depression Don is hanging on this morning in the Central Atlantic with winds of 35 mph. It is far from land and will stay far from land this week as it loops around. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet, and no tropical storms will threaten the U.S. this week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1981: Severe thunderstorm winds ripped a 10,000 square foot hole in a 90-foot high pavilion at Sea World in Orlando, Florida. The storm panicked a crowd of 550 tourists. One death occurred due to injury and heart attack, and 15 people were injured. The canopy was made of fiberglass and Teflon, designed to withstand 120 mph winds.

ON THIS DATE IN 1987: Slow moving thunderstorms caused flooding on the Guadalupe River in Texas resulting in tragic loss of life. A bus and van leaving a youth summer camp stalled near the rapidly rising river, just west of the town of Comfort, or about 50 mile northwest of San Antonio. The powerful surge of water swept away 43 persons, mostly teenagers. Ten drowned in the floodwaters. Most of the others were rescued from treetops by helicopter.

