People of Alabama: Debravious Simmons of Ashland

Who is one of your biggest influences?

“Definitely my dad because what he went through growing up, where he decided to go right after high school – just making the choices that he made and screwing it up as bad as you can screw it up – to prison, and to where in the last 18 to 20 years he’s brought my family. It’s just his biggest inspiration. You can’t waste days and waste time. Everywhere he goes, especially in Ashland, everybody knows him. He was on the front of the newspaper when he went in jail, and now he’s a well-respected guy in our community. You’re gonna screw up, you’re gonna mess up and everybody’s gonna see it. It’s just how you carry yourself after. It’s taught me to don’t take the path that he took to begin with. He stayed on me all the time, was really hard on me because he didn’t want me to end up like he did. Just keep your head on straight.” – Debravious Simmons of Ashland