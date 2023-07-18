Alabama lakes rank high on Bassmaster Top 25 in the Southeast

Two Alabama lakes are ranked in the top 10 in this year’s Bassmaster list of the 25 best bass lakes in the Southeast, with a third Alabama lake also making the prestigious roster.

Lake Guntersville came in at No. 5 and Lake Eufaula is ranked ninth. Pickwick Lake in northwest Alabama is close behind in the No. 15 spot.

“This recognition from Bassmaster puts a spotlight on Alabama’s exceptional bass fishing,” said Chris Blankenship, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“Over the past few years we have improved boating and fishing access throughout the state to better accommodate both tournaments and anyone who has an interest in Alabama’s abundant fishing opportunities. We encourage you to visit the lakes highlighted on the Bassmaster list and explore the many other waterways that make Alabama an angler’s paradise.”

Located on the Tennessee River between Guntersville and Bridgeport, Lake Guntersville is Alabama’s largest lake at 69,100 acres. It stretches 75 miles from Nickajack Dam to Guntersville Dam, and several public boat ramps dot the lake’s perimeter, including Town Creek Fishing Center near Lake Guntersville State Park. Additional outdoor recreation opportunities such as camping, hiking, hunting and eagle watching are popular in the area.

Lake Guntersville is well-known as a bass fishing hotspot and is a regular stop on tournament schedules.

Lake Eufaula is a 45,180-acre Chattahoochee River impoundment in southeast Alabama. The northern section of the lake is located within the Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge, about 10 miles north of the city of Eufaula. Anglers from across the country regularly travel to the “Big Bass Capital of the World” in hopes of landing an impressive largemouth. Lakepoint State Park’s marina serves as a gateway to the lake and hosts fishing tournaments throughout the year.

Pickwick Lake spans 50 miles on the Tennessee River from Pickwick Landing Dam in Tennessee to Wilson Dam in Florence. The 41,515-acre reservoir consistently ranks as one of Alabama’s top bass fishing lakes. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are the most sought-after species by anglers at the lake; however, Pickwick can produce good-size spotted bass as well. Smallmouth bass caught from the lake have also been certified as records by the International Game Fish Association.

Check out Bassmaster’s top 25 list here.

Lake Guntersville, Lake Eufaula and Pickwick Lake are stops on the Alabama Bass Trail, which features 13 of Alabama’s premiere bass fishing lakes, including several Alabama Power reservoirs. Learn more about the Alabama Bass Trail at www.alabamabasstrail.org.

In addition to Alabama’s placements on the Bassmaster list, state conservation officials encourage anglers to explore other excellent bass fishing opportunities outside the state’s reservoir system, including the second largest river delta in the U.S. – the Mobile-Tensaw Delta. Largemouth bass fishing in the delta is good year-round and many anglers are successful even during the coldest winter months. Delta bass anglers are usually successful whether they fish the grass beds of the lower delta or rivers and streams of the heavily timbered upper delta. Anglers have good luck using crankbaits, plastic worms or live shrimp.

For more information about fishing opportunities in Alabama, maps of freshwater and coastal boating access locations, license requirements and to purchase a state recreational fishing license online, visit outdooralabama.com.

To learn more about Alabama Power lakes and The Preserves and Alabama Power’s many outdoor recreational facilities, visit apc.shorelines.com.

A version of this story originally appeared on Outdoor Alabama.