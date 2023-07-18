Hartford Nationals returning to Hoover and Birmingham, Alabama, in 2024

Athletes build camaraderie, respect and community during weeklong event.

The Hartford Nationals, which brought the top disabled athletes from across the country to Hoover and Birmingham, wrapped up a week of competition and camaraderie with praise from its leadership for the support it received from the community and local volunteers.

And topping it off: an announcement that the Hartford Nationals will return to Hoover and Birmingham in 2024.

Glenn Merry, executive director of the nonprofit organization Move United, which oversees the Hartford Nationals, said the group had been looking forward to being back in Alabama as it prepared for this year’s event. The last time the state hosted the Hartford Nationals was 1996.

“The Lakeshore Foundation and the city of Hoover have just been great to work with,” Merry said.

The welcoming ceremony for the 2023 event took place at Hoover Met Stadium, recognizing the more than 400 athletes who were participating in The Hartford Nationals. The crowd roared and cheered for the visiting athletes, who went through qualifiers all over the country to make it to the mecca of adaptive sports competitions.

Merry raved about the support the community provided through sponsorships and volunteerism. Members of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) were among the many volunteers that contributed to the event’s success.

Andrew Rhodes, an Alabama Power employee who provides support for APSO, said the organization volunteers were honored to lend a helping hand.

“We joined forces with other dedicated volunteer teams to support athletes with disabilities, fostering a spirit of unity and camaraderie,” Rhodes said.

“From registration check-ins to track and field events, indoor tennis, shooting and other roles, we played our part in ensuring a memorable and inclusive experience for all.”

Alabama Power Service Organization volunteers at The Hartford Nationals. (Andrew Rhodes) Alabama Power Service Organization volunteers preparing for an event at The Hartford Nationals. (Andrew Rhodes)

While the community’s support for The Hartford Nationals was clearly visible, the strong sense of community forged among the participating athletes was even more evident, Merry said.

“These athletes are around other athletes with disabilities for sometimes the first time, and that sense of community shows there is nothing like it in the country,” Merry said.

“Families are involved, they’re socializing with other families bonding over this event and greatening the sense of community.”

The Hartford Nationals features a host of competitions ranging from archery and para powerlifting to paratriathlon, shooting, swimming, track and field and wheelchair tennis. A featured venue for the event was Spain Park High School, where its track and field showcased athletes’ abilities in meter races and shot put.

Athletes competing in the track races at Spain Park High School. (Jackson Roberts / Alabama News Center) The shot put competition at Spain Park High School. (Jackson Roberts / Alabama News Center)

At Spain Park, families huddled under tents on a blistering Alabama summer day to cheer on their loved ones. And while there were winners and losers, most apparent was the love, support and respect the athletes had for each other, which for many of those competing, was far more important than the results.

For details about the competitions held during the 2023 Hartford Nationals, click here.