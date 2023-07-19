Alabama Power volunteers help care for stray dogs in Shelby County

Erin Hutchens knows firsthand the ongoing issue in Alabama with stray dogs. An Environmental Affairs specialist in the chemistry lab at Alabama Power’s General Services Complex in Shelby County, a few homeless canines have adopted Hutchens since she moved last year to neighboring Chilton County.

Hutchens worked recently with the Shelby County team of the volunteer Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) to host a pet-supply collection drive for Loveless Dog and Horse Rescue in Calera. Loveless works to make a safe space for dogs while keeping humans and their pets safe from unexpected encounters with stray dogs looking for food and shelter.

“They are always feeding dozens of hungry mouths, so I knew that providing much-needed pet supplies would be a huge blessing,” Hutchens said.

Many of Hutchens’ teammates were already familiar with the organization, after Hutchens invited Lauriann Loveless, the force behind Loveless Dog and Horse Rescue, to speak about pet safety at one of the team’s monthly safety meetings. It didn’t hurt that Loveless brought a few of her adorable clients with her to the meeting.

The enthusiasm was channeled into the APSO pet supply drive, which resulted in APSO volunteers delivering to the organization several pens for the dogs, fans, supplies to help provide dogs with shade, lots of food and toys to help dogs enjoy life until they find a forever home.

“It was a wonderful experience to help a local charity that is dedicated not only to the safety and wellbeing of animals, but also to protecting people by ensuring that stray dogs are socialized and vetted before being released into loving homes,” said Hutchens, whose great aunt and uncle worked at the power company years ago and also volunteered on APSO projects.

Loveless said the APSO supply drive came just at the right time, with summer heat bearing down on the animals.

“Honestly, Alabama Power employees saved the day this summer,” said Loveless, who at the moment has 42 dogs on site or in foster homes.

“All the sun shades and fans – because of you, we have enough for everyone,” Loveless said.

She said the organization is focused on the “worst of the worse cases” of neglected and stray animals.

“We feel our God-given mission is in hardcore rescues – helping the ones who, without help, would not make it. We want to express our sincere appreciation to everyone at Alabama Power who has helped so many of these rescues find their way.”

Others interested in helping Loveless Dog and Rescue can donate items through the organization’s Amazon Wish List or by contacting Loveless at 205-230-3936.

To learn more about Alabama Power and its employee and retiree volunteerism efforts, visit powerofgood.com and click on “Volunteers.”