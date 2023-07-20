Can’t Miss Alabama: Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson, Riley Green to headline Rock the South

Rock the South

The annual country music festival has expanded and will feature three days of music, camping and fun at York Farms in Cullman. Headlining this year’s festival is Grammy-award-winner Chris Stapleton with Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and Riley Green. Rock the South (RTS) artists will keep the energy high with iconic country music star Travis Tritt, who will take the stage and perform his classic hits like “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” and “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.” Other artists performing include Jo Dee Messina, Tristan Baugh, Drake Milligan, Mackenzie Carpenter, Bailey Zimmerman and Madeline Edwards.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, July 20:

3 p.m.: Parking entrance opens.

5 p.m.: Festival doors open.

5:45 p.m.: Ella Langley.

6:50 p.m.: J.R. Carroll.

8 p.m.: Travis Tritt.

9:30 p.m.: Zach Bryan.

Friday, July 21:

1 p.m.: Parking entrance opens.

3 p.m.: Festival doors open.

4:50 p.m.: Tristan Baugh.

6 p.m.: Mackenzie Carpenter.

7 p.m.: Chase Matthew.

8:15 p.m.: Bailey Zimmerman.

9:45 p.m.: Riley Green.

Saturday, July 22:

1 p.m.: Parking entrance opens.

3 p.m.: Festival doors open.

3:40 p.m.: Red Clay Strays.

4:45 p.m.: Madeline Edwards.

5:50 p.m.: Drake Milligan.

7 p.m.: Jo Dee Messina.

8:10 p.m.: Cody Johnson.

10 p.m.: Chris Stapleton.

Rock the South celebrates the love for music and the spirit of giving back. The festival generates revenue for the local economy, supporting businesses and tourism in the Cullman area. This year, RTS will continue to support the community and local charities including Cullman City Parks and Recreation, Children’s of Alabama, The Link of Cullman County, Alabama Forever and Cullman Caring for Kids. Tickets are available at rockthesouth.com. Social Media Tag: #Biggestpartyinthesouth.

Zach Bryan is among the performers headlining the festival. (Rock the South) Cody Johnson is among the performers headlining the festival. (Rock the South.) Riley Green is among the performers headlining the festival. (Jim Wright)

Mackenzie Carpenter is among the performing artists. (Rock the South) Travis Tritt is among the performing artists. (Rock the South) Madeline Edwards is among the performing artists. (Thomas Crabtree) Bailey Zimmerman is among the performing artists. (Rock the South) Tristan Baugh is among the performing artists. (Rock the South)

Ella Langley is among the performing artists. (Caylee Robillard) Chase Matthew is among the performing artists. (Rock the South)

Drake Milligan is among the performing artists. (contributed) J.R. Carroll is among the performing artists. (Rock the South) Jo Dee Messina is among the performing artists. (Rock the South)

Festivalgoers at Rock the South in Cullman. (Samantha Kerrigan) Festivalgoers at Rock the South in Cullman. (Samantha Kerrigan) Festivalgoers at Rock the South in Cullman. (Tyra Grayson)

Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema

Weekend shows include:

July 21: “VHS Time Machine” (free).

July 21-22: “Jaws” (1975).

July 21-23: “Barbie.”

July 21-23: “Midsommar, Director’s Cut” (2019).

July 23: “Vivre Sa Vie” (1962).

July 23: “Medicine for Melancholy” (2008).

Visit sidewalkfest.com for the complete schedule. The 25th annual Sidewalk Film Festival takes place Aug. 21-27 in downtown Birmingham’s historic theater district.

Birmingham Barons

The Birmingham Barons battle the Chattanooga Lookouts at Regions Field through Sunday, July 23. Follow this link for the complete schedule, updates, promotions, giveaways and ticket information. Regions Field is a cashless facility.

W.C. Handy Music Festival

Celebrate the late musician and songwriter at the annual W.C. Handy Music Festival in Florence July 20-30. Handy became the “Father of the Blues” after he wrote “Memphis Blues” in 1912. He was inducted into the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1993. Festival attendees will enjoy contemporary and traditional jazz, soulful R&B, old-time blues and inspiring gospel. With music and movies, plays and exhibits, parades and a car and truck show, the Handy Festival is a perfect place to mingle. This year’s headline concert will be Friday, July 28, with festival favorite Eric Essix and his band. R&B singer Melvia “Chick” Rodgers, a vocal powerhouse who is new to the Handy Festival, will follow Essix. The concert ends with the international traveling blues singer Bobby Rush bringing his brand of storytelling to the stage. The traditional Riverside Jamz will take place Saturday, July 29, and the week will close out with several events on Sunday, July 30, including performances and a business expo. Sample Caribbean food, seafood and more. There are kids’ activities, too. The complete schedule of events is here.

Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW), Summer Edition

The 10-day event kicks off July 20, providing food and drink lovers the opportunity to indulge in two-, three- and four-course meals at a prix-fixe price at more than 50 participating restaurants, bars and food trucks. Prices range from $5 to $50 per person. Adding to the fun during BRW is a food truck pop-up park and the event’s finale, Wineology, a wine-flight tasting and food pairing event. Here are more details:

July 20-22: The food truck pop-up park features 10 vendors offering lunch and dinner options and beverages. Ample seating is available, and there will be music. The pop-up park will be at 32nd Street South and Sixth Avenue South, convenient to the Southside, Lakeview, Forest Park and Avondale neighborhoods.

The food truck pop-up park features 10 vendors offering lunch and dinner options and beverages. Ample seating is available, and there will be music. The pop-up park will be at 32nd Street South and Sixth Avenue South, convenient to the Southside, Lakeview, Forest Park and Avondale neighborhoods. Aug. 1: Wineology will take place at Five Points South’s Urban Parc on 20th Street South. Attendees will tickle their palettes with wines from United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama while enjoying hors d’oeuvres. Complimentary valet parking will be provided. Tickets are $30 per person. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available at $35 if the event is not sold out.

For more information about BRW, visit bhamrestaurantweek.com. BRW is active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @bhamrestweek and #BRW2023. Follow these links for the complete list of participating restaurants and events.

Dreamland Bar-B-Que is a participating restaurant during Birmingham Restaurant Week. (contributed)) Filter Coffee Parlor is a participating restaurant during Birmingham Restaurant Week. (contributed) Rusty’s is a participating restaurant during Birmingham Restaurant Week. (contributed) Taj India is a participating restaurant during Birmingham Restaurant Week. (contributed) Ovenbird is a participating restaurant during Birmingham Restaurant Week. (contributed) Slice Pizza is a participating restaurant during Birmingham Restaurant Week. (contributed) Rojo is a participating restaurant during Birmingham Restaurant Week. (contributed) Ocean is a participating restaurant during Birmingham Restaurant Week. (contributed)

Alabama Theatre Summer Film Series

Grab the family and head to one of Birmingham’s most iconic theaters, the Alabama, to enjoy classic favorites like “Sister Act” Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m., “Saturday Night Fever” Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m., and “Shrek” Sunday, July 23, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10. Follow this link for upcoming films.