Jefferson County schools to benefit from energy efficiency, system upgrades

Seven schools in Jefferson County will benefit from energy efficiency and system upgrades that are designed to not only save costs, but create healthier and safer learning environments for students.

Jefferson County Schools (JEFCOED) is among the first-round recipients of a federal Renew America’s Schools grant from the Department of Energy. In partnership with Alabama Power, JEFCOED will use the funds for upgrades at the following facilities:

Bagley Elementary School Brookville Elementary School Corner Middle School Johnson Elementary School McAdory Elementary School Minor Middle School West Jefferson Elementary School

“This grant award is big for Jefferson County Schools for a lot of reasons,” said Superintendent Walter B. Gonsoulin Jr. “We’ll be able to improve facilities at these schools, not to mention save on energy costs. That money can be put towards other programs that will improve student learning and student outcomes. We are very grateful for this grant and our partnership with Alabama Power.”



The schools will benefit from lighting upgrades, new control systems, water fixture upgrades, HVAC infrastructure modernization and indoor air quality improvements. The project is expected to reduce electrical consumption by 30%, fossil fuel consumption by 50% and water consumption by 25%, and significantly reduce annual maintenance costs.

“Alabama Power is proud to partner with the Jefferson County school system to pursue these energy-related upgrades, which align with our emphasis on education and energy efficiency,” said John Smola, director of Business Transformation and Administration at Alabama Power. “Not only will this program be an economic benefit to the school system, but it will enhance the classroom experience, which we anticipate will positively impact overall student performance.”

The project is expected to begin immediately after funding is awarded and be completed within three years. The Jefferson County school system operates 57 schools with a student population of 36,000.