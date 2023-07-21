Creative partnership could be model for addressing rural health care needs in Alabama

University Medical Center Livingston came about through a public-private partnership with the goal of improving the community and addressing a key need. (This is Alabama)

Nearly one year since it opened its doors, University Medical Center (UMC) Livingston is improving quality of life in this West Alabama city and across the Black Belt region.

Created in partnership with the University of Alabama, the University of West Alabama (UWA), the city of Livingston, Sumter County, Alabama Power and the Alabama Power Foundation, the primary care facility has elevated access to health care services for individuals and families in a rural area of the state that traditionally has been underserved. UMC Livingston also provides health services for UWA students while connecting the community to medical specialists and resources farther afield through telemedicine and digital resources.

Expanding health care options in rural West Alabama is also critical to making the region more attractive to business and industry. UMC Livingston serves as a model for providing health services to other rural areas in Alabama and beyond. Learn more about the partnership in this video produced by This is Alabama for Alabama News Center.