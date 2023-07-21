James Spann: Strong storms for Alabama tonight

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DOG DAY AFTERNOON: Hot, humid weather continues across Alabama this afternoon. Temperatures are between 87 and 91 degrees over the northern half of the state, which is below average, and in the mid 90s across south Alabama. Scattered showers and storms are forming in the muggy air this afternoon, and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the northern quarter of the state until 9 p.m.

Storms across the northern half of Alabama tonight will be capable of producing strong winds and lots of lightning.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Showers and storms could linger Saturday morning over north Alabama, but by afternoon the activity will shift into the southern counties as dry air begins to push into the state. A marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms is defined roughly from I-20 south. Heat levels will drop; the high Saturday will be between 85 and 89 degrees over the northern half of the state, with low 90s to the south. Temperatures drop into the 60s early Sunday with a clear sky and dry air in place, and the day will be mostly sunny and less humid, with a high around 90. The exception is far south Alabama and areas near the Gulf Coast, where a few scattered thunderstorms will be possible.

NEXT WEEK: At this point, next week looks mostly dry with mostly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Afternoon storms should be few and far between. TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don, with sustained winds of 50 mph, continues to meander over the Atlantic far from land. It will become post-tropical late this weekend over the cooler waters of the North Atlantic.

Elsewhere, a small area of low pressure several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic. Although there is dry air to the north of the system, favorable upper-level winds are expected to allow for gradual development during the next several days. This system could become a tropical depression early next week as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 60% chance of becoming a depression or storm over the next seven days. There are no tropical systems near the Gulf of Mexico or the U.S.

ON THIS DATE IN 1983: At Vostok Station in Antarctica, the temperature dropped to 128.6 degrees below zero. This reading is the coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth.

ON THIS DATE IN 1987: An F4 tornado ravaged the Teton Wilderness and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The tornado’s violent winds destroyed millions of trees on a 24.3-mile track that traverses the Continental Divide at an elevation of 10,170 feet.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.