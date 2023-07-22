Scott Martin: Rain, storms for Alabama today; sunny, less humid for most on Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We’re starting off this morning with scattered showers and storms slowly moving eastward across central Alabama. This activity is associated with a boundary that will be pushing slowly southward through the day. Rain and storms will be likely along and ahead of the boundary, but as it passes by, drier air will move in and quickly bring those rain chances to an end. A few strong storms will be possible ahead of the boundary, and a marginal risk of severe weather is up for locations along and south of a line from Livingston to Clanton to Roanoke. Highs will be in the lower 80s to the lower 90s.

Much of Alabama will remain dry Sunday, as the boundary will be stuck over the southern portions of the state. The higher rain chances will be along and south of I-85, with only an isolated shower or two possible to the north. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: An upper trough will be working its way southward on Monday that will continue to send drier air into the state, which will keep the heat index closer to the actual temperature. Skies will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Tuesday will be much the same, with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

On Wednesday, the trough will move eastward and will allow for more moisture-rich air to start moving into Alabama. Nearly everyone will stay dry, but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out. Humidity will start rising, so get ready for the mugginess to return. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Thursday and Friday will feature plenty of sunshine, but it will be hot and humid. There will be a small chance of a few isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

TROPICS: We have two areas out in the Atlantic we are watching. Tropical Storm Don is pestering the fish just over 600 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Winds are at 60 mph, and some strengthening is possible today. A turn to the north is expected later today, followed by a northeastward motion on Sunday, and weakening is forecast to begin by tonight or Sunday morning. Don is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday or Sunday night.

Invest 95L is between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles and is gradually becoming organized. Some additional gradual development is anticipated, and this system will likely become a tropical depression by early next week while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic. Many of the models will keep this activity moving nearly due west and staying well south of Cuba, Haiti, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. At this point, models are keeping this below hurricane strength.

ON THIS DATE IN 1918: A single bolt of lightning struck 504 sheep dead in their tracks at the Wasatch National Forest in Utah. Sheep often herd together in storms, and as a result the shock from the lightning bolt was passed from one animal to another.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.