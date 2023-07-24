Alabama Power retiree rides 11,400 miles, helps raise $212,000 for CSU

“I’ve been everywhere, man …

Crossed the deserts bare, man

I’ve breathed the mountain air, man

Of travel, I’ve a-had my share, man

I’ve been everywhere …”

– Johnny Cash, American II: Unchained

The late, great singer Johnny Cash and Brett Ballard have one thing in common: They’ve both been everywhere.

There, the similarities end. The Man in Black personified trials and travails, while Ballard’s black leather vest and jacket shielded him from blustering wind during his 11,400-mile, cross-country motorcycle trip with the Miracle Riders.

Ballard joined 19 other Miracle Riders in driving to the four outermost points of the U.S. to raise money for Columbus State University (CSU) in Georgia. The crew rode an average of 500 miles a day during the grueling Four Corners Ride from May 5 to June 17.

Through donations given on a per-mile basis, the motorcycle riders raised more than $212,000 to buy training equipment for a Labor and Delivery Simulation Lab for pediatric nursing at CSU, including new technology and enhancements, such as life-like mannequins.

For Ballard, who retired from a successful 39-year career in Power Delivery – Distribution at Alabama Power on June 28, the trip was the adventure of a lifetime.

“I rode with 19 other riders who I barely knew for a trip around America,” Ballard said. “We had one common goal: to help Columbus State University. One hundred percent of the money raised went to CSU. I just wanted to contribute to our community, help a child in need and have a good time doing it.”

The 2023 Miracle Riders. (Miracle Riders)

A trip not for the faint of heart

Ballard knew that traveling 26 days on his Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited motorcycle would require stamina and grit. He had the full support of his wife, Darlene, and his family.

After more than two decades, the Miracle Ride has become a “well-oiled machine,” with pre-planned meals and hotel reservations. Each rider pays their way for fuel, lodging and meals. Ballard spent about $6,000.

The team traveled up the East Coast to the northeast corner of the U.S. – Madawaska, Maine – and into Canada. Ballard was worried about a moose or deer running in front of the crew. “Maine didn’t have a lot of lights on their highways,” he said, with a chuckle.

Miracles Riders’ rendering of the Four Corners Ride, 2023. (Miracle Riders)

From Oshawa, Ontario, the motorcyclists headed down to Lafayette, Indiana, then traveled west through the Cascade Range into Washington state. Ballard said that riding across the Cascade mountains into Bellingham, Washington – the northwest point of the U.S. and the second leg of their journey – was thrilling.

He experienced plenty of “white-knuckle moments.” Mother Nature presented weather that ranged from freezing rain at 39 degrees to sweltering temperatures that reached 104 degrees.

“I was just trying to stay up with those guys – they’re very fast, good riders,” Ballard said.

In North Dakota, for instance, he was staying with the pack when they passed a sheriff on the interstate. Glancing at his speedometer, Ballard was shocked to see it clock at 98 miles per hour.

“The sheriff was flagging us on because there was a really bad storm coming,” Ballard said, “and we had to go through a pass. He put his arm out and was telling us to go on by. He knew we needed to get through there before we got caught in the storm.”

Sheriff Jolley pins Ballard with a Miracle Ride star. (Darlene Ballard) Ballard (back, far left) and other Miracle Riders at Maddawaska, Maine, the farthest northeastern corner of the U.S. (Miracle Riders)

Because they often rode in heavy traffic, the riders used GPS to avoid losing their way. If a motorcycle broke down, two people stayed with the rider, then they’d have to catch up. A couple of riders had clutch issues. During the trip, three motorcycles broke down, requiring the replacement of four tires. And at 5,000 miles, every motorcycle required an oil change.

“It was kind of like the power company – you break down and the mechanics stay with you, get you going and then everybody catches up,” Ballard said. “If a motorcycle broke down, we had a mechanic on the team who had a spare part because he had already anticipated that part might fail, and would then change it out, and get them up and running again.”

Heading south on Highway 101, the major north-south state highway that runs along most of the Pacific Coast, they passed through the Golden State’s famed Avenue of the Giants, whose towering redwood trees overshadow the road.

Ballard rode through the Avenue of the Giants in California. (Darlene Ballard) A magnificent view of the Pacific Coast – guard rails not included. (Miracle Riders)

“That was just fantastic,” said Ballard, recalling the “epic view” of the ancient redwood forest.

From there, they journeyed down that Pacific Coast Highway to San Francisco: “It was an unbelievable and beautiful ride, but it was almost terrifying because there were no guard rails.” In some places, the ocean was 1,000 feet down.

“You must stay focused on the road ahead of you, because if you look anywhere else, that’s where you’re going to go!” Ballard said. “If the speed limit said 15 miles per hour, you’d better go that speed because those roads are going to make a sharp turn that almost turns back around on itself.”

Afterward, they headed to San Ysidro, the southernmost point of California, then turned left to drive to Key West, the southernmost tip of Florida.

Upon their return home to Columbus, Georgia, Ballard was greeted by a welcoming party of Alabama Power coworkers. Southeast Division Community Relations Manager David Quinney presented a gift from the company to CSU in Ballard’s name.

Ballard gets a ‘high five’ from Alabama Power Manager David Quinney (right). (Darlene Ballard) Ballard shows off a gift from Alabama Power. (Darlene Ballard)

Looking forward to 2024 Miracle Ride

For Ballard, the Miracle Ride was the ultimate escape from his comfort zone.

“I had never been to the Northwest, Washington state or the West Coast,” he said. “Now I have. I’ve been all the way around the U.S.”

Next year, the Miracle Riders plan to visit every state with a city named Columbus, in honor of CSU’s mission to improve health care for children in Alabama and Georgia.

Ballard can’t wait to ride again.

“The Miracle Riders are already in the process of planning the trip,” he said, with a wide grin. “I am thankful I’ve made lifelong friends, not only at Alabama Power Company, but with the Miracle Riders as well.”