James Spann: Dry summer weather for Alabama this week

James Spann forecasts a quiet week for Alabama’s weather from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

PLEASANT SUMMER MORNING: Some of the cooler spots across north Alabama have dropped into the low 60s early this morning for a little touch of fall. Unusually dry air for July is over most of the state, and we expect a sunny sky today with a high in the low 90s, right at seasonal averages. The humidity levels will remain rather low.

A building upper ridge means a mostly dry weather pattern for Alabama for the rest of the week and the weekend. Expect mostly sunny days and fair nights with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. Enough moisture could return for a few isolated afternoon storms by Friday and the weekend, but odds of any one place getting wet will stay less than 20%.

NEXT WEEK: The quiet summer pattern continues as the ridge stays in place. Afternoon storms will remain isolated; highs will be in the 90s. TROPICS: Long-lived Tropical Storm Don will finally become post-tropical tonight in the North Atlantic far from land.

A weak area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave (Invest 95L) continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 650 miles east of the Windward Islands. While this system has not become any better organized recently, some slow development remains possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by the middle of the week. The National Hurricane Center gives it only a 20% chance of development. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet, and there are no tropical systems near the U.S. or the Gulf of Mexico.

ON THIS DATE IN 1930: An estimated F5 tornado tore through Montello, Veneto and Friuli in Italy, killing 23 people along its 50-mile path.

ON THIS DATE IN 1952: The temperature at Louisville, Georgia, soared to 112 degrees to establish a state record. The temperature also hit 112 degrees in Greenville, Georgia, on Aug. 20, 1983.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.