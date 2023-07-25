Alabama’s Gulf Coast Family Center emphasizes families to strengthen communities

The Gulf Coast Family Center (GCFC) understands that a great community is built upon families and families are made by strong parents.

GCFC is a resource dedicated to helping residents build a place where every child is nurtured and supported to become a healthy, caring, responsible, financially thriving and educated community member.

Through training, technical and financial assistance, and programmatic leadership, GCFC seeks to advance prevention through early intervention and grow programs and practices that support families and communities to be strong, healthy and successful in reducing the likelihood of child maltreatment.

“We provide what no one else is providing,” said Michon Trent, executive director of GCFC. “Parent education, parent support, workforce development – and we primarily focus on the parent and what is happening with them.”

Gulf Coast Family Center offers assistance in Alabama’s Mobile and Baldwin counties from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

Through a recent grant from the Alabama Power Foundation supporting the company’s ‘Moving to Equity/Social Justice’ initiative, GCFC will be able to assist more families in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

“Alabama Power’s support is something we only imagined,” Trent said. “We have been able to get people’s fines paid off so that they can get into employment, and it has also helped us support people getting into training programs for programs that aren’t free. It has truly allowed us to open the floodgates.”

Within the last six months since receiving the grant, GCFC has made a big push in its community efforts.

“Since January we have enrolled 50 participants, with 23 of them currently employed,” Trent said.

To learn more about GCFC and its programs, visit familycentermobile.org.