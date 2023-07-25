Birmingham Freedom Fest returns to in-person format

One of the city’s most spirited festivals will bring communities together again for a celebration of unity and purpose as Birmingham Freedom Fest takes place in the civil rights district Saturday, July 29.

The festival will showcase music and empowerment after three years of being virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the festival attracted more than 60,000 online views across the country.

“I join so many of our residents who are ecstatic about the return of Freedom Fest’s in-person experiences,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in an announcement. “Freedom Fest has always been an incredible celebration of the music and culture that defines our community, and this year will be no different. Attendees should expect a powerful day of empowering conversation and memorable musical performances that reflect the strength that defines our city.”

This year, Birmingham’s Freedom Fest will commemorate the city’s 60th anniversary of the 1963 civil rights movement.

Birmingham Freedom Fest is an innovative event to help celebrate the triumphs of Birmingham's civil rights history and its commitment to forging a united future. (contributed)

Empowerment venue

The empowerment venue will shine a light on equality and civic engagement issues with an enlightening lineup of discussions. Admission to the empowerment sessions are free.

10 a.m.: Wealth & Equity: 60 Years Later (Birmingham Civil Rights Institute). Isaac M. Cooper, CEO, IMC Financial Consulting, and Bob Dickerson, executive director, Birmingham Business Resource Center.

Isaac M. Cooper, CEO, IMC Financial Consulting, and Bob Dickerson, executive director, Birmingham Business Resource Center. 11:15 a.m.: 1963: 60 Years of Black Resistance (16th Street Baptist Church). Mayor Randall Woodfin, city of Birmingham; Denise Gilmore, senior director, division of social justice and racial equity, city of Birmingham Mayor’s Office; Dr. Andrew M. Manis, emeritus professor of history, Middle Georgia State University; and Janice Kelsey, civil rights activist and retired educator.

Mayor Randall Woodfin, city of Birmingham; Denise Gilmore, senior director, division of social justice and racial equity, city of Birmingham Mayor’s Office; Dr. Andrew M. Manis, emeritus professor of history, Middle Georgia State University; and Janice Kelsey, civil rights activist and retired educator. 12:30 p.m.: From Civil Rights to Social Justice – The Black Athlete: Then and Now (16th Street Baptist Church). Roy S. Johnson, columnist and director of content development for Alabama Media Group; Chad Slade, former NFL lineman and Auburn University athlete; Leonard Smoot Jr., head coach of the Miles College golf team; and Ferdinand Rutledge, former Negro Southern League player.

Roy S. Johnson, columnist and director of content development for Alabama Media Group; Chad Slade, former NFL lineman and Auburn University athlete; Leonard Smoot Jr., head coach of the Miles College golf team; and Ferdinand Rutledge, former Negro Southern League player. 1:45 p.m.: 50 Years Later: The Intersection of Hip Hop and Social Justice (Birmingham Civil Rights Institute). Ed Bowser, moderator; Patrick Johnson, co-founder of Red Light District; Laurence Salvary, podcaster and hip-hop enthusiast; and DJ Rahdu Mahdi, editor-in-chief of Bama Love Soul.

Entertainment venue

The entertainment venue will feature local and national recording artists, musicians and creatives. Isis M. Jones and comedian Lucky Jay are the co-hosts.

A tribute to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Birmingham civil rights campaign will include Ruben Studdard, Kristen Glover, Sherri Brown, D Smooth, Jeremy Hill & Remnant and Terrence Baldwin.

1 p.m.: Gates open.

3 p.m.: Opening tribute.

3:30 p.m.: Dre Murro.

4:15 p.m.: Halo Wheeler.

5 p.m.: Translee.

6 p.m.: Deqn Sue and Kelvin Wooten.

7 p.m.: Aretta Woodruff.

8 p.m.: Jidenna.

9 p.m.: Big K.R.I.T.

The schedule is subject to change. For more details and ticket information, visit freedomfestbhm.com.