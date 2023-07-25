DIY flavored water: Beat the Alabama heat and hydrate for better health

Water is a wonderful way to beat the summer heat. But if you’re craving flavor, adding fresh fruit can take hydration to the next level.

Experts from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) say drinking water is the best choice for hydrating and avoiding heat-related illnesses during searing Deep South summers.

It’s also healthier.

Drinking water instead of sweet tea, soda, fruit juice or other sugary drinks can save hundreds of calories. A 12-ounce can of regular soda contains 140 to 200 calories, all of which come from added sugar. A 24-ounce cup of soda can pack up to 400 calories.

If you prefer to measure your sugar by the teaspoon, look how they add up when drinking sugary drinks compared to water (based on 20-ounce servings):

Fruit punch – 18 teaspoons.

Energy drink – 16 teaspoons.

Sweet tea – 14 teaspoons.

Sports drink – 9 teaspoons.

Water – 0 teaspoons.

Dehydration can lead to headaches, dizziness, fatigue and extreme thirst, as well as other health-related issues. Additional signs of dehydration include dry mouth, cracked lips, poor concentration and constipation. A quick and easy way to check for sufficient water intake is to examine urine color. Individuals who drink enough water should have pale, yellow-colored urine. If it’s dark yellow or amber, it is probably a good idea to increase water intake.

Experts recommend drinking water throughout the day – before symptoms begin to show – as the best way to avoid dehydration and related illnesses.

Katie Funderburk, Auburn University SNAP-Ed coordinator and a registered dietitian, said it’s also important to keep an eye on children who are playing outside in extreme heat and whether they are taking in enough water.

“Kids are at greater risk for dehydration than adults because they naturally have less fluid in their bodies and can lose more water through their skin via sweat and heat exposure compared to adults,” Funderburk said. “Also, they don’t always recognize when they are thirsty. They need reminders and encouragement to drink water throughout the day.”

Increasing water intake

While drinking water is essential to a healthy lifestyle, a few small habit changes can help you increase water consumption.

When thirsty, drink water. If you typically reach for a soda or other sugary drink, start by trying to replace just one of those drinks each day with water.

If you typically reach for a soda or other sugary drink, start by trying to replace just one of those drinks each day with water. Drink water with meals , instead of other beverages.

, instead of other beverages. Carry a refillable water bottle so you have water at the ready when you want it.

so you have water at the ready when you want it. Add a little flavor. Water doesn’t have to be the same old, same old each time. Use lemon juice, fresh fruit or a few cucumber slices to add variety.

Speaking of flavors, check out these simple recipes for fruit-infused water that will tease the palate with the tastes of summertime while helping you happily hydrate. For each recipe, mix the ingredients with a gallon of water and stir. Another exciting idea: How about freezing these blends in ice trays or molds for some delicious and healthy homemade popsicles?

Either way, stay cool and keep on hydrating!

Blackberry Mint

40 blackberries, smashed.

40 mint leaves, torn in half.

Blueberry Orange Basil

Three oranges, quartered.

30 to 45 blueberries, squeezed.

Nine basil leaves, torn in half.

Citrus

Oranges, sliced.

Grapefruit, sliced.

Lemons, sliced.

Pineapple Orange

¼ pineapple, sliced.

½ orange, sliced with peel.

Raspberry Lime

Four limes, without the rind.

40 raspberries, smashed.

Strawberry Kiwi

Two kiwis, sliced.

Five strawberries, sliced.

Watermelon Rosemary

¼ seedless watermelon.

2 sprigs of rosemary.

For more Live Well Alabama recipes, visit livewellalabama.com or Live Well Alabama on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A version of this story originally appeared on the website of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.