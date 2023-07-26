James Spann: Dog days of summer roll along in Alabama

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

HOT, MOSTLY DRY DAYS: A strong upper high will build into the Deep South over the next five to seven days, meaning our weather won’t change much. Look for partly to mostly sunny days, fair nights and very few afternoon showers. The warm air aloft and sinking air motion associated with the ridge will squash most developing showers; odds of any one neighborhood seeing rain each day through the weekend is 10-20%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, lows in the 70s — classic “dog day” weather.

NEXT WEEK: The weather won’t change much Monday through Wednesday, but there is evidence the ridge could weaken over the latter half of the week with lower heat levels and an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICS: A tropical wave is south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some development of this system is possible later this week and into the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center gives this a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

The rest of the Atlantic basin, including the Gulf of Mexico, remains very quiet. No systems will threaten the U.S. for at least the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1890: During the morning, an estimated F3 tornado went through the southern part of Lawrence, Massachusetts. It left 500 people homeless as it destroyed 35 homes and damaged 60 others.

ON THIS DATE IN 1943: The “surprise hurricane of 1943” made landfall on the Bolivar Peninsula (Texas, near Galveston), bringing winds of 96 mph to an unprepared population. It was estimated that 95% of the buildings in Galveston and Texas City sustained damage.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: Tropical Storm Claudette stalled over Alvin, Texas, inundating the town with 45 inches of rain in 42 hours. The total included 43 inches in 24 hours, which was the maximum 24-hour rainfall in American history at the time. Claudette would be followed in 1979 by David and Frederic, two major hurricanes.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.