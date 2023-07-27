Can’t Miss Alabama: Celebrate music, empowerment and civil rights history

Birmingham Freedom Fest

Big K.R.I.T. will headline the annual music and empowerment festival Saturday, July 29, in the heart of Birmingham’s civil rights district. Other artists are Jidenna, DJ Gap, Translee, Deqn Sue, Dre Murro, Aretta Woodruff, Halo Wheeler and Kelvin Wooten. Isis M. Jones and comedian Lucky Jay are co-hosts. A tribute to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Birmingham civil rights campaign will feature Ruben Studdard, Kristen Glover, Sherri Brown, D Smooth, Jeremy Hill & Remnant and Terrence Baldwin. Purchase tickets for the music festival here. Empowerment panelists will include Randall Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham; Janice Kelsey, civil rights activist and retired educator; and Chad Slade, former NFL lineman and Auburn University athlete. For the complete list of panelists, follow this link. Admission to the empowerment venue is free. Follow the festival’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram or visit the festival website.

Birmingham Freedom Fest is an innovative event to help celebrate the triumphs of Birmingham's civil rights history and its commitment to forging a united future. (Mykeon Smith / Magic City Studio)

Birmingham Freedom Fest will feature live music from local and national recording artists, musicians and creatives. (Mykeon Smith / Magic City Studio)

Red Mountain Entertainment

Live concerts through the weekend:

July 28-30 – Widespread Panic, The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville.

July 30 – Jelly Roll with Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis and Josh Adam Meyers at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach.

Aug. 1 – Big Time Rush with Max and Jax, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham.

Aug. 1 – Jelly Roll with Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis and Josh Adam Meyers, The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.

Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW), Summer Edition

Indulge in two-, three- and four-course meals at a prix-fixe price at more than 50 participating restaurants, bars and food trucks. Food and drink lovers can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person through Saturday, July 29. Birmingham Restaurant Week’s most recent addition is a food truck pop-up park. The festivities will also include Wineology, the event’s finale, which is a wine flight tasting and food pairing event on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Five Points South’s Urban Parc on 20th Street South. Attendees will explore their palette for new wine favorites by United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama while enjoying hors d’oeuvres. Complimentary valet parking will be provided. Tickets are $30 per person. A limited number of walk-up tickets can be purchased for $35 each if not sold out. The complete lineup is here. For more information about BRW, visit bhamrestaurantweek.com. BRW is active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @bhamrestweek and #BRW2023. Follow the links for the complete list of participating restaurants and events.

A sample of the offerings from last year’s Birmingham Restaurant Week. (contributed) Rusty’s is a participating restaurant during Birmingham Restaurant Week. (contributed)

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents ‘Cabaret’

“Cabaret,” one of the most famous American musicals of all time, takes us to 1929 Berlin during the twilight of the Jazz Age. The groundbreaking musical focuses on the nightlife at the seedy underground Kit Kat Club and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw and the English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Based on the writings of Christopher Isherwood and a Tony Award winner, “Cabaret” offers audiences a transformative theatrical experience. Purchase tickets through Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery.

Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema

Weekend shows include:

July 28-29: “Medicine for Melancholy” (2008).

July 28-30: “Barbie”

July 28-30: “Dirty Dancing” (1987).

July 30: “The Outsiders” (1983).

Visit sidewalkfest.com for the complete schedule. The 25th annual Sidewalk Film Festival is Aug. 21-27 in downtown Birmingham’s historic theater district.

Mason Music Fest

Mason Music Fest is back and celebrating more than 10 years of inspiring and teaching students to be passionate about playing music by bringing the community together for a one-day music festival on Saturday, July 29, at Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham. There will be food trucks, student performances and a lineup of local and regional musicians. The Mason Music Foundation will receive 100% of the proceeds. The full lineup and ticket information are here.

Birmingham Legion soccer

The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, will face the Charleston Battery at Protective Stadium Saturday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online. Birmingham Legion FC games are broadcast live on WABM My68. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.