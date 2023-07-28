10 essential Alabama desserts you gotta try

Got a hankering for something sweet?

The good news: There’s an array of restaurants, coffee shops and more throughout the state that have something to satisfy your sweet tooth. The bad news: choosing from such a wide selection of desserts can be quite a task.

10 Alabama desserts you must try from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

But don’t fret! We’ve put together this list of 10 essential Alabama desserts to help you narrow the choices to some of the best in the state. Sure, you’ll still have to choose among classic Southern sweets, decadent pies, homemade ice cream, one-of-a-kind cakes and other treats you’ll find on this list. But rest assured: whichever you choose, you won’t be disappointed.

The Coconut-Pecan Cake at Bottega was created by former pastry chef Dolester Miles. (Tamika Moore)

Coconut-pecan cake at Bottega

2240 Highland Ave., Birmingham

If you want a dessert that has grown a reputation for being one of the best, not just the state but in the country, look no further than the coconut-pecan cake at Bottega Restaurant in Birmingham. Created by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Dolester Miles, this unique take on a Southern classic features toasted coconut and pecans served with a creme anglaise. It’s become an instant favorite – even for people who say they don’t like coconut – so you know it’s good.

RELATED: Dolester Miles enjoys sweet success after James Beard Award

Peach ice cream at Peach Park

2300 7th St. S., Clanton

While Peach Park in Clanton is a well-known pit stop for Interstate 65 travelers because of its convenient location, the truth is, it’s their homemade peach ice cream that has made it a destination for so many visitors over the years. After all, for almost four decades Peach Park has been serving scoops of its signature ice cream, made with peaches grown by the park or supplied by local farmers. It’s a cool confection that’s as fresh as it is sweet.

RELATED: Peach Park’s fried peach pies make the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Strawberry pretzel salad at Dallas Mill Deli

500 Pratt Ave. N.W., Huntsville

You might be surprised to hear there’s a dessert with the word “salad” in its name on this list but trust us: The strawberry pretzel salad served at the Dallas Mill Deli in Huntsville is the perfect sweet treat to finish off a meal. Made by layering strawberry Jell-O, fresh strawberries and cream cheese, strawberry pretzel salad is a cold, complex, creamy delight, with a little crunch thrown into the mix.

Orange-pineapple ice cream from Trowbridge’s Ice Cream Bar

316 North Court St., Florence

Trowbridge’s Ice Cream Bar in Florence is considered a north Alabama icon. For more than a century it has served locals and visitors ice cream treats you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere else, and its signature orange-pineapple flavor is a big part of that tradition. Created by Paul Trowbridge in 1918, the blend of orange and pineapple provides the perfect mix of tangy and sweet, drawing customers from all over the state who seek a scoop.

RELATED: Orange Pineapple Ice Cream at Trowbridge’s one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Chocolate meringue pie at Martin’s Restaurant

1796 Carter Hill Road, Montgomery

It’s easy to fill up on the legendary fried chicken and traditional fixins’ that Martin’s Restaurant in Montgomery is known for. But you’re doing yourself a disservice by not saving room for a slice of one of its homemade desserts. We recommend the chocolate meringue pie. While it’s just as simple as it sounds – a freshly made chocolate pie piled high with meringue – Martin’s version draws a loyal crowd all on its own.

Elvis sundae at Payne’s Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain

101 E. Laurel St., Scottsboro

It’s not hard to see why the Elvis Sundae at the historic Payne’s Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain in Scottsboro would be named after the King of Rock ’n’ Roll. After all, the decadent dessert features some of his favorites, including a huge scoop of vanilla ice cream, melted peanut butter, banana slices, chopped nuts, whipped cream and, of course, a maraschino cherry to top it all off. You could say the towering ice cream treat is the king of sundaes, and we don’t think Presley would disagree.

Peanut butter pie at Wildflower Café

6007 Alabama Highway 117, Mentone

The Wildflower Café in Mentone is a hidden gem with its eclectic offerings of one-of-a-kind dishes and house-made desserts, especially the peanut butter pie. The deliciously creamy pie is made with a shortbread crust and topped with chocolate sauce. It’s owner L.C. Moon’s favorite, and after you bite into a slice, you’ll understand why.

RELATED: Wildflower Café is a beauty of a mountaintop restaurant

Old Dutch banana split from Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe

2511 Old Shell Road, Mobile

If you’re craving a classic dessert that’s sure to please everyone, the Old Dutch banana split from Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe in Mobile is it. For more than 50 years, the shoppe has been serving up ice cream in every kind of way, and its Old Dutch banana split – with homemade vanilla, strawberry and chocolate ice cream; chocolate syrup, pineapple and strawberry toppings; whipped cream, pecans and two cherries – is a mountain range of sweet satisfaction.

RELATED: Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe is an Alabama Maker scooping into its sweet heritage

Homemade ‘pop tart’ from BuzzCatz Coffee & Sweets

25689 Canal Road Suite A, Orange Beach

While a coffee shop might not be the spot you’d expect to find extraordinary desserts, BuzzCatz Coffee and Sweets in Orange Beach has an assortment, including their homemade “pop tarts,” that are delicious any time of day. They’re made by hand in a variety of flavors, including strawberry and cherry (topped with icing and sprinkles, of course), as well as more unique options like brownie batter, pecan pie and Nutella.

RELATED: Couple creates restaurant-retail campus on Alabama Gulf Coast

Banana pudding at Sisters’ Restaurant

13153 U.S. Highway 231, Troy

Look up Southern desserts and banana pudding is sure to be on the list. But the one from Sisters’ restaurant in Troy is something special. For more than 25 years, this meat-and-three-style eatery, opened by sisters Geraldine Golden and Pat Rogers, has offered this classic confection. It’s the perfect ending to a comprehensive, meat-and-four meal.

RELATED: Banana Pudding at Sisters’ one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama