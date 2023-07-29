Bill Murray: Heat advisories continue for Alabama through Sunday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

STORMS, HEAT AND HUMIDITY: Thunderstorms were fairly numerous Friday afternoon as a strong summer sun worked on a humid air mass across Alabama. There were a few reports of wind damage from places like Cullman, Hanceville, Bluff Park, Ross Bridge, Tuscaloosa and Northport. Winds gusted to 38 mph at the Birmingham Airport and 43 mph at the Bessemer Airport. There was even a report of nickel-sized hail from near Madison in north Alabama.

Heat advisories continue for all of north and central Alabama through Sunday evening, except for the northeastern counties. The heat index will reach 107-109 degrees in some locations today and Sunday. Prolonged exposure can increase your risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke. Be prepared by taking frequent breaks and drinking water. Never leave people or pets unattended in vehicles. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

SATURDAY RAIN CHANCES: That surface low to our southeast will be meandering around north Florida and weakening, resulting in fewer of those popcorn showers and storms this afternoon. If you get underneath one, expect very heavy rain, dangerous lightning and strong, gusty winds. The stronger storms have a small chance of damaging winds to 60 mph or so. Highs this afternoon will be between 94 and 98 degrees. Skies will become partly cloudy, and it will be calm overnight with lows in the 70s.

SUNDAY FRONT: By Sunday, the upper trough over eastern Canada will be digging down through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, propelling a weak cool front our way. A few showers and maybe a thunderstorm could flare up Sunday morning over north and northeast Alabama, and it looks like a passing disturbance could trigger a cluster of storms across central Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening as the front drops southward. Those storms could be on the strong to severe side, with damaging winds possible. Afternoon readings will reach 94 to 99 if no showers interfere.

DID I SAY FRONT? By Monday morning, our little front that can will be lying across the middle part of Alabama. Its convergence will be trying hard to produce a decent chance of showers and storms, mainly across south central Alabama. The heat will back off a tad across the Tennessee Valley, with highs in the lower 90s. Meanwhile, central Alabama will still be roasting between 94 and 98 degrees.

MIDWEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday look like they could be mainly dry with high pressure in charge. The only fly in the ointment would be any showers and storms that form to our northwest and come this way. Highs will be near 90 to the lower 90s up north, with middle 90s hanging in around central Alabama.

THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: By Thursday, the ridge across the South should begin to buckle on its eastern flank, and showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase. Rain chances look pretty good, especially by next Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s through Saturday, with readings around 90 Sunday and Monday with those better rain chances.

BEACH FORECAST: Scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms will be the rule along the beautiful beaches of Alabama and northwest Florida in the week ahead. It won’t rain all day any time, but there is a good chance that part of each day could feature a storm. Highs will be in the middle 90s, lows in the upper 70s. Some overnight readings won’t get cooler than 80. Water temperatures are running in the lower 80s. The rip current risk looks low for the next few days. Click here to see the Beach Forecast Center page.

TROPICS: A disturbance 1,200 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next few days as it curves northward well to the northeast of the islands. Elsewhere, there’s nothing important in the tropics for the foreseeable future.

NATIONALLY: Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are the story across much of the United States again this Saturday. It will hit 115 in Phoenix today, 106 in Wichita Falls, Texas.

DANCING WITH THE STATS: El Paso, Texas, hit 105 on Friday, breaking the previous record high of 104.

ON THIS DATE IN 1978: Tropical Storm Amelia moved inland on the Texas coast 40 miles north of Brownsville and moved northward into Texas. The storm would not be known for damage along the coast, but rather for extensive flooding that it caused in the Texas Hill Country and in the Big Country area near Abilene.

