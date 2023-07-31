People of Alabama: Vincent Pitts of Alabaster

What’s something people couldn’t tell about you just by looking at you?

“It’s not all about winning. It’s about people. We have an opportunity to move mountains for kids. That’s important. I manage a high school athletic department. I think we have an opportunity to create exceptional experiences for kids, and they may or may not get those again. Ultimately, I want them to be prepared to tackle life. This is as easy as it’s gonna get. I’m married, got three kids. I’ve had to find a different job because a job didn’t work out. I’ve had cancer, so I mean it only gets harder. It’s not all about winning. It’s not all about ball.” – Vincent Pitts, director of athletics at Thompson High School in Alabaster

Pitts was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in February 2020.

“I learned probably more through that process than I’ve learned through any schoolbook or any process that I’ve ever been through. It strengthens your faith. If you’re a problem solver and then you want to know how to fix the problem, that’s not really how God works. Sometimes, what He’s trying to get you to do is to just give it all to Him, and have a little bit of faith, in some cases have a lot of faith. As a person who solves problems for a living, some things you just can’t fix and you don’t have control over. It was a good lesson to turn it over to Him. We stayed on top of it, and we attacked it, but if you don’t do those things and listen to your body and go take care of it when there’s a problem, it’s going to be a tough row to hoe. A lot of people don’t want to take the time. Work don’t matter. If you gotta do something, you gotta go do something, especially that.”

