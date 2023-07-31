Scott Martin: Less-humid, more comfortable air in place for much of central Alabama

LAST DAY OF JULY: The boundary that moved through Alabama on Sunday will be over the southern portions of the state on Monday, keeping any rain chances south of a line from Tuscaloosa to Montgomery to Eufaula, where more unstable and humid air remains, during the main heating of the day. North of those locations, the day will be dry with less-humid air, so it will feel a little more comfortable. But, as you will see, it won’t last long. Highs will be throughout the 90s.

TRANSITIONING TO AUGUST: A northwesterly flow will be in control of our weather pattern for one more day, which will keep humidity lower and the heat index near or below 100 degrees. Tuesday will be mainly dry, but models are trending with a mesoscale convective vortex potentially moving into the state either very late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Very little rainfall is expected, as our drier air mass will help dissipate the moisture. However, the leftover boundary may spark a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the upper 90s from north to south.

Our flow changes from out of the south and southwest on Wednesday and through the end of the work week, which will bring an increase in humidity, scattered afternoon shower and storm chances, and the chances of us sweating immediately after walking outside. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a few isolated showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s. More humidity on Thursday means more instability during the afternoon, and scattered showers and storms will be possible. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. A good chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms will be possible Friday, with highs throughout the 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change is expected for the weekend as a few impulses move through the state, bringing with them a good chance of scattered showers and storms both days, mainly during the afternoon to evening. Heat and humidity levels remain elevated, with highs throughout the 90s on Saturday and in the upper 80s to the mid 90s on Sunday.

TROPICS: There are no depressions, tropical storms or hurricanes out there in the tropical waters, but we do have two areas of interest that do not pose any threat to land. Invest 96L has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone over the next seven days as it moves into slightly more conducive conditions for development. It will stay out over the Central Atlantic. Invest 97L is just offshore of North Carolina and is starting to show signs of becoming organized. It may become a depression very briefly until it merges with a frontal boundary during the first part of the week and moves farther out over the Atlantic. Rough seas, gusty winds and dangerous rip currents can be expected until the system moves farther from the shore.

ON THIS DATE IN 1987: The deadliest tornado in 75 years struck Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, killing 26 people and injuring 200 others. The twister caused more than $75 million damage along its 19-mile path, leaving 400 families homeless. At the Evergreen Mobile Home Park, as many as 200 of the 720 homes were flattened by the tornado.

