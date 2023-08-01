Co-op students from Alabama Power, Southern Company volunteer at three Birmingham-area nonprofits

University co-op students working at Alabama Power and its sister companies recently collaborated with the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) to support three Birmingham-area nonprofits.

More than 20 volunteers with Students of Southern Company (SoSC) took part in the service project, in coordination with APSO. The volunteers spent a day working at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, the diaper bank Bundles of Hope and The Exceptional Foundation, which serves individuals with special needs.

At the Community Food Bank, SoSC volunteers sorted food donations and assembled meal boxes that will be distributed to families through that organization’s drive-thru food distribution locations.

At Bundles of Hope, the student volunteers assembled bundles of diapers that will be provided free of charge to mothers in need. Diapers for a single infant can cost as much as $100 a month, which can be a serious financial burden for families with limited incomes.

And at the Exceptional Foundation, students helped out in the organization’s summer program, engaging and socializing with the participants during a variety of activities, such as arts and crafts.

Working alongside APSO, SoSC anticipates extending its volunteer partnerships, and organizing additional service projects for co-op students throughout the year. These initiatives also provide opportunities for the students, who work in various departments across Alabama Power (APC), parent Southern Company and at other Southern Company affiliates in Alabama, to come together and make a positive impact in the community.

Meagan Jordan, community service chair for SoSC, highlighted the importance of community engagement.

“Customer interaction is my favorite part of working with APC,” Jordan said. “I love that our commitment to the community goes beyond just keeping the lights on.”

Organizers hope to schedule more service days. (contributed)

Jordan aims to strengthen the partnership between SoSC and APSO, with aspirations to collaborate with other APSO chapters across the state – expanding the organization’s positive influence beyond Birmingham.

To learn more about the Alabama Power Service Organization and volunteerism by Alabama Power employees and retirees, visit powerofgood.com.