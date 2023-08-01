National Association of Black Journalists coming to Birmingham, Alabama, this week

More than 4,000 journalists are expected in the Magic City Aug. 2-6 as Birmingham welcomes the annual National Association of Black Journalists Convention and Career Fair.

“The city is honored to host this event,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “The NABJ fosters proud traditions, which makes Birmingham the perfect place to celebrate the diversity and professionalism that NABJ’s members bring to the world of journalism.”

NABJ, based in Maryland, was founded in 1975. The organization supports, promotes, advocates and provides quality programs for minority journalists worldwide. Its annual convention, according to its website, is “the premier multiday conference for journalism education, career development, networking and innovation” in the country. The timing for bringing this year’s convention to Birmingham is significant.

“Birmingham’s role as a host city is only magnified by the fact that it takes place during Forging Justice, our 60th commemoration of the Birmingham Civil Rights Campaign,” Woodfin said. “As we hold up Birmingham’s role during the movement, we must consider the role journalism played in sharing our story with the world. NABJ’s presence in Birmingham nurtures the next generation of journalists to continue the story of equality and human rights.”

WVTM 13 News anchor Carla Wade is president of the Birmingham Association of Black Journalists (BABJ), the local chapter of NABJ. She said BABJ leadership had its hands full in 2019 when it pitched the idea of hosting the national convention.

“NABJ choosing Birmingham for the site of the 2023 convention is incredibly significant, especially since the conference does not often come to midsized cities, especially not midsized cities in the Deep South,” Wade said. “But they were able to paint a picture of Birmingham as a city on the rise. And that, along with the city’s unique civil rights history, sealed the deal.”

The conference, Wade said, is bringing in thousands of visitors who will fill up hotels, eat at restaurants and visit attractions like the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

“My inbox is overflowing right now with people from as far away as Los Angeles, many of whom have never been to Birmingham, and would have never come to Birmingham for any other reason,” she said. “They want to know where to go, what to see, where to eat. And they are coming with open minds. They are eager to put aside any preconceived notions and see what Birmingham really has to offer.”

Conference speakers with local connections include Woodfin, comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr., WBRC Fox 6 Anchor Steve Crocker, Javacia Harris Bowser of See Jane Write, Sam Martin, publisher of The Birmingham Times, and Roy Johnson, columnist and director of Content Development at Alabama Media Group/AL.com. Nationally known media personalities who are speaking include Malika Andrews and Kendrick Perkins of ESPN, David Aldridge and Jemele Hill of The Athletic, Roland Martin of Black Star Network and many others.

The wall-to-wall five-day schedule includes sessions like “Wearing Your #CROWNOnAir – A Conversation with On-Air Journalists, Academics, and You about Black Hair On-Air;” “The Pixelated Perspective: A Discussion on Representation in eSport and Gaming Journalism;” “Journalism in the Age of Political Extremism: Black Women on the Front Lines;” and “Harnessing the Power of AI with Bing: A Workshop for Journalists | Powered by Microsoft | Innovation Bubble.”

During the convention, two Birmingham journalists will be recognized among the 2023 NABJ Hall of Fame inductees: Roy Johnson, winner of the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Award for best national podcast and a 2021 Pulitzer Prize finalist in Commentary; and Jesse Lewis, founder and publisher emeritus of The Birmingham Times.

Wade said NABJ leadership appreciates the rich history of Birmingham and the chance to expose convention attendees to a city where many Blacks are in leadership roles, from government to the business community.

“And I think it’s safe to say they have been blown away by the local support from the city of Birmingham and the sponsorship from major companies like Alabama Power, who even sent representatives to experience the 2022 conference in Las Vegas in preparation for the Birmingham convention,” she said. The Alabama Power Service Organization is also supporting the event by providing volunteers.

“This really is a chance for Birmingham to shine on a national stage in front of people who represent major news outlets across the country and will share their experiences with audiences on air, in print media and online,” Wade said.

To learn more about the convention, visit the NABJ Convention website.